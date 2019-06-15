Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market by 2025 Growth Rate, Sales, Production, Consumption Manufacturers, Market Shares

Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) is a highly non-reactive thermoplastic fluoropolymer. It is chemically inert to most alcohols, acids, chlorinated solvents, and aromatic & aliphatic organic compounds. It offers properties such as excellent intrinsic fire resistance, low coefficient of friction and operability over a wide range of temperatures, good resistance to UV radiation, capability for thermoforming, and can be easily joined by welding. Polyvinylidene fluoride is processed by various methods such as machining, injection, and extrusion.

Polyvinylidene fluoride hoses, pipes, and tubes are used in the automobile fuel systems, owing to its properties such as impermeable nature and chemical resistivity. Moreover, PVDF fittings are also used in household and commercial buildings.

It is widely used in coatings, lithium-ion batteries, and photovoltaic films. It provides highest purity, resistance to solvent acid and bases. PVDF is commonly used as insulation on electrical wires due to its combination of flexibility, low weight, low thermal conductivity, high chemical corrosion resistance, and heat resistance.

The global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market was valued at US$ 956 Million in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% in terms of revenue during 2018–2025, owing to increasing demand for polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) from end use industries such as construction industry and oil and gas. For instance, according to the Chartered Institute of Building, by 2030, the construction industry is expected to account for 14.7% of the global GDP.

Among end-use industry, oil and gas industry accounted for 57% market share of the global polyvinylidene fluoride market in 2017. Polyvinylidene fluoride is used in oil & gas industry due to its enhanced properties such as low permeation, low surface energy, non-sticky and non-flammable nature, excellent chemical resistance, excellent aging, environmental stress crack resistance, consistent mechanical behavior over time, and superior ductility/flexibility at low temperatures. Polyvinylidene fluoride coatings provide excellent chemical resistance at elevated temperature range.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for significant market share in the global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Higher investment and expansion of key players in the end-use industry is one of the major factors driving growth of the polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market. This is mainly attributed to rapidly growing urbanization and increasing demand for advanced thermo plastic products in the region.

Major Players in the Global Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) Market

Some of the key players operating in the global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market include Arkema, Solvay S.A., Daikin Industries ltd, Zhuzhou Hongda Polymer Materials Co. Ltd., Shanghai 3F New Materials Company Limited, Kureha Corporation, Quadrant Engineering Plastics Products, Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co. ltd., Dyneon GmbH, and Zhejiang Fotech International Co. Ltd.

