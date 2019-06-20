Poultry Market: A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market 2018-2026

The group of domesticated birds such as chicken, geese, and ducks is referred as poultry, which provide food and fiber. Poultry industry is rising continuously, owing to an increasing population and their purchasing power, which is fueling the growth of poultry market. According to the World Bank, the world population was 7.6 billion in December 2017 and is expected to reach 11.8 billion by 2100. Furthermore, poultry is most preferred form of meat and it is relatively less expensive, which in turn is driving the growth of poultry market. Poultry is the most widely consumed type of meat coupled with eggs worldwide. It is a rich source of protein.

Poultry -Market Outlook:

The production of poultry was fueled by reduction in pig meat production coupled with increase in pork prices in Asia Pacific region. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Government of India, regulates the poultry slaughter and processing sector through Food Safety and Standards Regulations (FSSR). Furthermore, increasing population and rising income of the population is driving the market growth.

North America has the largest poultry market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. This is attributed to increasing demand for the poultry product, leading to rising poultry production in this region. According to United States International Trade Commission, in 2012, nearly 9.2 billion broiler chicks and poults were hatched for production of meat in the U.S. The U.S. is the largest consumer for chicken poultry meat and per capita consumption in America was 84 billion pounds during 2012.

However, an outbreak of avian influenza in various economies such as China and India, resulting in low poultry meat consumption as this may cause severe disease or illness among humans such as acute respiratory distress, and neurological changes is negatively affecting the growth of poultry market.

The poultry manufactures are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to sustain their market positions. In 2017, BRF S.A., one of the key player in poultry market acquired majority share in Banvit, which is the largest poultry integrator in Turkey, to expand their global presence.

Some of the major market players operating poultry market include JBS S.A., Tyson Foods, Inc., BRF S.A., Wen’s Food Group, Pilgrim’s Pride Corp, Perdue Farms, Sanderson Farms, Baiada Poultry Company, Bates Turkey Farm, Inc., and Suguna Foods Private Limited.

