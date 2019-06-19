Power Distribution Unit Market Share Till, 2018-2026: Coherent Market Insights

Power distribution unit (also known as main distribution unit) is an electronic device, which is designed to distribute and manage electricity supply, computer, and network devices. Increasing volume of data is one of the major factors leading to high demand for data centers, which is in turn fueling growth of the power distribution unit market. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the number of hyper scale data center was 259 in 2015 and is projected to reach 485 by 2020, globally. Increasing flow of data have led to high demand for high density computing power which creating heat expansion and more challenges for managing IT environment. To overcome these challenges, data center companies need simple network management protocol (SNMP) based solutions, which monitors, tracks and manages server, IT equipment etc. The power distribution unit has features to monitor, track and manage all aspects of data center activity and also provides efficient solutions for data center cooling, security and server management. Hence, due to these features, demand for power distribution units is increasing, globally. Moreover, increasing adoption of cloud technology has also accelerated demand for data centers, which fuels growth of the market of power distribution units. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, by 2020, 92% of the work load will be processed by cloud data centers and only 8% is expected to be processed by conventional data centers.

Switched PDU segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period

Switched PDU segment held the dominant position in the market in 2017 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The features of network grade power distribution include, remote monitoring and outlet control have led to high growth of the switched PDU segment in the market. Moreover, smart power distribution unit segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Features such as reducing power wastage of data centers is expected to be a factor for increasing adoption of these, leading to high growth of the segment.

North America power distribution unit market held the dominant position in 2017

On the basis of geography, the global Power Distribution Unit market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America held the dominant position in the market in 2017 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are growth engines in the North America market. High presence of hyper scale data centers in this region is one of the major factors for growth of this market. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, out of total 259 hyper scale data centers, North America held 51% share in 2015. In addition to this, high generation of cloud data traffic have also accelerated growth of the market in this region. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, in 2017, North America generated 3,838 Exabyte of cloud data traffic up from 2,771 Exabyte of cloud data traffic in 2016. By 2020, it is estimated that the North America will generate 6,844 Exabyte of cloud data traffic per year.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. India, China, and Japan are some of the major growth engines in power distribution unit market in this region. Increasing cloud data traffic is one of the major factors for growth of the market. According to Coherent Market Insights, it is estimated that Asia Pacific cloud data traffic is expected to increase at a CAGR of 31% in the period of 2015 – 2020. In 2017, the cloud data traffic generated was 1,871 Exabyte per year and is projected to reach 3,469 Exabyte per year by 2020.

Key Companies – Global Power Distribution Unit Market

Some of the major companies operating in the global power distribution unit market are AFCO Systems, APC Corp, Cyber Power Systems, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Enlogic Systems LLC, Geist Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Co., Leviton Cisco Systems, Raritan Inc., Schneider Electric, Server Technology Inc., and Tripp Lite.