Preservatives Market is Expected to Gain Popularity Across the Globe by 2026

Preservatives are substances or chemicals added to drugs, food, beverages, paints, cosmetics, and wood, in order to prevent microbial growth and undesirable changes in terms of both, physical and chemical properties. Preservatives are of two kinds, namely natural and synthetic, both of which are used to enhance the quality of the end product. Natural preservatives such as antioxidants, vitamin E, rosemary extracts, and seed extracts are readily available in nature and often obtained from plant sources.

Growing health concerns among the global populace has caused an increasing demand for natural preservatives, in turn projecting immense growth for the preservatives market, over the forecast period. Positive growth outlook of the food industry in highly populous and emerging economies of India and China, further contribute to growth of the global preservative market.

Preservatives that are used to inhibit oxidation process, especially in stored food items are called antioxidants. Food items with high fat content tend to get damaged during oxidation process, antioxidants are used in such food items to counteract the oxidation process and significantly increase shelf life of packaged food items. Some of the major antioxidants that are used as preservatives are Vitamin C, Vitamin E, carotenoids, lutein, selenium, and lycopene.

In the pharmaceuticals industry and cosmetics industry preservatives are majorly used to increase the shelf life and enhance stability of products. Rapid deterioration in quality and effectiveness of cosmetic products are experienced due to the presence of microbes or water in the final product. Cosmetics preservatives are used as antioxidants, stabilizers, and antimicrobials in the formulation of face masks, sunscreens, scrubs, and lotions. Cosmetics preservatives are available as wet wipes, rinse off, and leave-on.

Preservatives Market Challenges – Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

Stringent regulatory scenario regarding the use of preservatives considering its negative health impact is a challenge for growth of the global preservatives market. Various authorities across the globe regulate usage of preservatives. Despite its usage in various end-use industries such as food and pharmaceutical drugs, preservatives are associated with a number of health issues such as cancer, hyperactivity, and heart issues. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) implemented certain guidelines for usage of preservatives in food and medicines.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for preservatives over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for ready-to-consume food items and growing retail industry. North America is the largest market for preservatives, followed by Europe. These regions are expected to retain their dominance over the forecast period, attributing to the availability of retail outlets, busy lifestyle of consumers resulting in an increasing inclination towards ready-to-eat food products.

Key players in the global preservatives market include Corbion N.V., Cargill Incorporated, Kerry Group, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and Celanese Corporation.

