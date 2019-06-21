Propyl Chloroformate Market Research Including Top-Line Manufacturers, Revenue Estimates & Regional Growth Prospects By 2026

Propyl chloroformate is a colorless lachrymator liquid with a pungent odor, which is also known as chloroformate n-propyl ester. It is prepared by the reaction of liquid anhydrous alcohol (n-propyl alcohol) with excess of dry, chlorine free phosgene gas at low temperatures and low molecular weight alkyl chlorofomates. Commercial grade propyl chloroformate have concentration range between 97% and 99%.

Propyl chloroformate is used as a derivatization reagent in quantification of serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine in human urine by solid phase micro extraction-gas chromatography-triple quadruple mass spectrometry.

Propyl chloroformate is also used as a chemical building block for the synthesis of specialty chemicals. These specialty chemicals are used in pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and personal care applications. Propyl chloroformate is used as a flotation agent and organic synthesis reagents. N-propyl chloroformate is the intermediate of the fungicide Promecarb, Frucco. It possess acute toxicity and health hazard such as strong irritation effect on eyes, skin, mucous membranes and respiratory tract, may cause death after inhalation, oral administration or skin absorption. After inhalation, it can cause phlegm, edema, chemical pneumonia, and pulmonary edema.

Market Dynamics

Propyl chloroformate is used in the synthesis of dipropyl 3, 6-diphenyl-1, 2-dihydro-1, 2, 4, 5-tetrazine-1, 2-dicarboxylate and as an intermediate in the production of crop protection agents and pesticides. Insecticides and fungicides are critical factors of agrochemical industry and hence agrochemical can be considered as an important application of propyl chloroformate.

Usage of some agrochemicals pose some environmental damages as well as threat to human health. Stringent regulation of use of pesticides due to their toxic characteristics may restrain growth of the market, as industry and government of various economies are focused on adopting environmentally safe pesticides. For instance, with financial assistance of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the department of chemicals has initiated has started a nationwide programme for ‘Development and production of neem products as Environment Friendly Pesticides’.

Propyl Chloroformate Market Outlook

The necessity of high production within limited land in the region to better serve increasing population is boosting demand for agrochemicals in Asia Pacific. According to Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, in 2016, Japan, China and India are the largest producer of agrochemicals worldwide, followed by U.S. Therefore, increasing demand for agrochemicals such as pesticides and insecticide is projected to create positive environment for propyl chloroformate market growth over the forecast period.

North America is projected to witness significant growth in the global propyl chloroformate market over the forecast period, owing to favorable growth of pharmaceutical industries in the region. According to International Trade Association report, the worldwide market for pharmaceuticals is expected to reach US$ 1.3 trillion by the end of 2020. Total sales of pharmaceuticals in the U.S. was US$ 333 billion in 2015, which was triple the size of sale in China. Total US exports in the personal care and cosmetics subsector totaled US$ 10.4 billion in 2015. Total U.S. exports in the industry grew at an average rate of 15% over the past three years.

Key Players in Global Propyl Chloroformate Market

Key players operating in global propyl chloroformare market include FramoChem-VanDeMark Chemical, BASF SE, Jiangsu Suzhou Chemical Group Xinyi Agrochemical, Ava Chemicals, Lianyungang Jindun Agrochemical, Suzhou Tianma Specialty Chemicals, Henan Jiujiu Chemical, and Altivia Specialty Chemicals LLC.

