Protein Bars Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast: 2026

Protein bars are nutritional supplements that provide protein and other nutrients, including carbohydrates, vitamins, fats, and minerals. Protein bars include isolated protein from plant or animal source such as soy, milk, and eggs.

Rising awareness regarding protein deficiency or protein-energy is majorly driving growth of the protein bar market. Additionally, increasing fitness trends coupled with growing demand for on-the-go food products due to the hectic lifestyle is expected to boost growth of the protein bars market.

They have high content of essential amino acids, which help maintain muscle mass, repair wounds or rebuild damaged tissues, synthesize red blood cells, and boost immunity. Protein bars are gaining popularity among all age groups, especially sport persons and athletes, who are involved in vigorous physical activities.

Among protein source type, the plant protein segment held a dominant position in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The consumption of plant-based protein is associated with various health benefits, including reduced risk of heart diseases, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels.

Protein Bars Market Outlook:

North America held a dominant position in the global protein bars market in 2016, with S. being the major contributor. Increasing awareness regarding protein supplements and growing demand for convenience food in the region are key drivers for growth of the market in North America.

In Europe, the U.K. accounted for a major share in the protein bars market, owing to the steadily increasing adoption of nutritional products among consumers in the country. Meal-replacement bars are largely gaining popularity among the obese and overweight population.

Key Players in the Global Protein Bars Market:

Some of the key players operating in the global protein bars market are Groupe Danone, Kellogg Co., General Mills, Inc., Premier Nutrition, Abbott Laboratories, Quest Nutrition, Universal Nutrition Corp., and Active Nutrition International GmbH.

