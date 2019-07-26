Public Health Emergency Declared in New York over Measles Outbreak

Brooklyn mayor has made vaccination mandatory for children and adults as the unvaccinated one will be fined.

The measles outbreak in Brooklyn has resulted in a declaration of public health emergency in the entire state. Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared an emergency that covers four Brooklyn zip codes including Borough Park and Williamsborough. Since October 2018, there have been more than 285 cases of measles affecting mostly children. Brooklyn has been the hot spot of this outbreak as the mayor has called for mandatory vaccination. During a news conference, de Blasio said, “We cannot allow this dangerous disease to make a comeback here in New York City. We have to stop it now.”

The new order states unvaccinated children and adults working in the area must receive vaccination unless they could prove medical exemptions. Those who do not would be found guilty of misdemeanor violations and will incur fines. Measles is severely contagious disease and can cause encephalitis (brain swelling), pneumonia, and even death. However, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) believes 2 doses of a measles-mumps-rubella vaccine are 97% efficient in preventing the disease. The mayor stressed on this saying “The measles vaccine works. It is safe; it is effective; it is time-tested.”

Unfortunately, mistrust over vaccines and their alleged side effects have affected in the outbreak of the measles. Even though those allegations have been debunked multiple times, parents are choosing not to vaccinate their child which is ultimately increasing the number and that is why vaccination has been made mandatory in Brooklyn. Although measles was supposedly eliminated from the US in 2000, it has spread massively since three outbreaks in New Jersey and New York. The CDC report says travelers around the world bring new cases causing the outbreak.