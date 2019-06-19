Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6) Market Higher Mortality Rates by 2026

Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6) is an odorless crystalline powder. It is completely soluble in water, partially soluble in ethanol and insoluble in ether or chloroform. Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6) is manufactured and marketed in food grade, feed grade, and pharmaceutical grade.

Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption of pyridoxine hydrochloride (Vitamin B6) enriched dietary supplements due its health benefits is boosting demand for pyridoxine hydrochloride (Vitamin B6) products. According to National Institute of Health (NIH) Report, in 2016, between 28 to 35% of population take vitamin supplements containing vitamin B6 in the U.S. Moreover, it is widely adopted to cure nerve disorders and hereditary disorders. Such factors are playing important role in fueling growth of the market.

Demand for vitamin enriched food & beverage products is increasing significantly and hence, manufacturers are extensively incorporating vitamins in their products. For instance, in April 2017, VitaCup launched coffee & tea products enriched in vitamin with French Roast, French Vanilla, and Green Tea flavors. These products were launched in order to combat fatigue, boost immunity, and speed up metabolism. This is therefore, projected to create conductive environment for growth of the market over the forecast period.

Favorable growth of food & beverages, animal feed, and pharmaceutical industries globally is projected to create potential demand for pyridoxine hydrochloride(Vitamin B6) in the near future. According to International Trade Association report, total sales of pharmaceuticals in the U.S. was valued at US$ 333 billion in 2015 which was triple the size of sale in China. Total US exports in the personal care and cosmetics subsector totaled US$ 10.4 billion in 2015. Total U.S. exports in the industry grew at an average rate of 15% over the past three years. Moreover, Canada is the 10th largest pharmaceutical market in the world and 2nd largest in North America, which represents potential opportunity for growth of vitamin B6 market in Canada.

Market Outlook

Among grade, non-food grade segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the global pyridoxine hydrochloride (Vitamin B6) market over the forecast period. Non-food grade pyridoxine hydrochloride (Vitamin B6) is used in the preparation of solid & liquid pharmaceutical preparations and fortification of animal feed. Therefore, growing pharmaceutical industry, globally is expected to be major factor for growth of this segment. According to International Trade Association report, the worldwide market for pharmaceuticals is expected to reach US$ 1.3 trillion by the end of 2020.

Key players in Global Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6) Market

Key players operating in the global pyridoxine hydrochloride (Vitamin B6) market include Royal DSM N.V., Jiangxi Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Huazhong Pharmaceutical, Acebright Pharmaceuticals Group, Now Foods, Shanghai Hegno Pharmaceutical Holding Co., Ltd., and Nanjing Pharmaceutical Factory Co. Ltd., among others.