Radiation Curable Coating Market Report Puts Limelight On Growth, Opportunities

Radiation curable coatings consist of polymer coatings, treated either by ultraviolet or by electron beam radiation and are used for a variety of materials such as wood, glass, plastic, metal and paper. Radiation curable formulations are used in coatings, inks, adhesives, and electronics. This mixture is then exposed to ultraviolet radiation energy or an electron beam for small periods of time. Once exposed to the radiation, the mixture gets converted instantly into a cross-linked high-quality coating. The energy required for radiation curing is gained from particular short-wave radiation sources.

Radiation curable coatings have numerous advantages, which include low energy costs, fast curing, and superior surface properties such as improved corrosion protection for metals. Household uses of radiation curable coating include ovens, microwaves, refrigerators, dishwashers, cans, and other packaging. Factors boosting growth of radiation curable coating market include low volatile organic compound (VOC), low energy consumption, rapid curing & drying, consistent coating quality, superior hardness, and abrasion resistance.

In radiation curable coatings, visible light, UV energy, low energy electrons (EB) are used to form a film, ink or coating as conflicting to thermal, evaporative, or oxidative (air-dry) cure. In electronics industry, radiation curable coatings are widely used in semiconductors, cellular phones and hardware for internet connectivity, owing to properties such as high-performance, protection, anti-corrosive and rapid curing abilities. They are also used in use in insulation of non-magnet wire, magnet wire, and cable applications.

Radiation Curable Coating Market Outlook – Increasing Safety Concerns and Hazard Prevention Expected to Fuel the Demand

Asia Pacific market is projected to witness relatively high growth in terms of value over the forecast period. High growth in the regional market is attributed to increasing population coupled with growth in the consumer goods and coatings market in emerging economies such as India and China.

Innovation in products and expansions in different geographies are some of the key strategies adopted by the top players in the radiation curable coating industry. Research is in process for the use of radiation curable coating in Stereolithography. In this process three-dimensional parts are created from photosensitive resins. In addition to this, UV-LED curing which will offer distinct advantages such as long life time, cooler operating conditions and less of a gradual drop off in energy is being developed. Some of the major companies operating in the global radiation curable coating market are Royal DSM, DIC Cytec, Industries Inc., RAHN AG, Allnex, BASF SE, and Sartomar.

