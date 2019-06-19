Reef Aquariums Market Expected To Be Biggest Emerging Market By 2026

Reef aquariums is a marine aquarium that displays live marine invertebrates, corals including hammer coral, candy cane coral, pulse coral and frogspawn coral.

Thus reef aquariums consist of various components such as lighting, stand, sump, refugium, canopy, Filtration, and water movement. However, small water volume and fluctuations in water quality require extra attention as compared to aquariums of larger water volume.

However, high cost of the reef aquariums is one of the major restraining factor for growth of the global market.

Market Outlook

Asia Pacific held a dominant position in the global reef aquariums market in 2017, and it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to increasing consumer preferences towards reef aquarium due its benefits. Filtration in reef aquarium help to remove phosphate, iron, and nitrate from water and provide natural food source.

Key Players

Key players operating in the global reef aquariums market include, Jebao, API, Aqua Design Amano Co.,Ltd., EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG, AZOO, Interpet, JUWEL Aquarium AG & Co. KG, Arcadia, Tropical Marine Centre Limited, OASE GmbH, D-D The Aquarium Solution Ltd., and Spectrum Brands, Inc.

