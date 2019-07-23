Research Evaluates Thermal Behavior of Bio-based Thermoplastic

Researchers from Gemtex conducted flame retardancy of polyamide 11 by extrusion with a kraft lignin and ammonium polyphosphate

The development of plastics conventionally depends on petroleum resources. However, fully fossil-based polymers and fully-biobased polymers are being replaced by partially biobased polymers. Biobased polymers are obtained from biological resources and can be used in production of massive sheets, films, or fibers. Biobased polymers must satisfy the same fundamentals as conventional fossil-based polymers in terms of health, legislation, economy, and performance criteria. Fire retardant is one such performance criteria, especially in transport and construction sectors. Now, a team of researchers from Gemtex – Textile Research Laboratory, assessed the combustion behavior of polyamide 11 (PA) that contained intumescent system composed of lignin and ammonium polyphosphate (AP).

The team used melt extrusion to prepare mixtures of PA with different kraft lignin (KL)/AP ratio. The flame-retardant effectiveness of such a solution was assessed by UL-94 and pyrolysis combustion flow calorimetry (PCFC) experiments. UL 94 is a plastics flammability standard released by Underwriters Laboratories of the U.S. The PCFC experiments offered access to the heat release rate from the complete combustion of fuel released during the anaerobic pyrolysis of the material. The team also studied the potential synergy between lignin and AP and their interactions with polyamide 11. The team found a positive interaction between around 300 and 500 °C through curves of residual mass loss difference for KL-AP powder blends. KL50-AP50 mixture demonstrated the highest residue at 800 °C and maintained a positive interaction above 600 °C.

A low influence of KL-AP ratio was observed on the thermal decomposition of the PA-KL-AP blends. Although the thermal degradations of the different ternary mixtures are identical and close to the decomposition of the PA-AP blend, AP accounted for the highest degradation of the ternary blends. A positive effect on the thermal degradation was observed with the presence of 20% of KL alone in PA. A delay in the main PA degradation step was also observed in this blend. Among the PA blends with KL and/or AP, the PA80-KL20 blend demonstrated the finest behavior combustion as the peak of heat release rate is decreased by 66% and shifted by around +40 °C in comparison of raw PA. The research was published in the journal MDPI Materials on April 8, 2019.