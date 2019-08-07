Research Investigates Phosphorus Behavior during Electroslag Remelting

Researchers from University of Science and Technology Beijing assessed the kinetic behavior of phosphorus transfer during electroslag remelting of G20CrNi2Mo bearing steel

G20CrNi2Mo is a rolling bearing steel implementation of the standard: GB / T 3203-1982. G20CrNi2Mo is a commonly used alloy carburized steel with good surface hardness, high contact fatigue strength, and mechanical properties. Electroslag remelting — a process of remelting and refining steel and other alloys— is utilized to produce G20CrNi2Mo in China. Phosphorus decreases ductility and causes embrittlement and is therefore undesirable in steel. Now, a team of researchers from University of Science and Technology Beijing assessed the behavior of behavior during electroslag remelting from kinetics.

The process of 70-ton electric arc furnace melting → 70-ton ladle furnace refining → 70-ton vacuum degassing refining → continuous casting, was used to produce carburized bearing steel G20CrNi2Mo with Fe-0.20C-0.32Si-0.60Mn-0.50 Cr-1.80Ni-0.25Mo in mass percent. The team used an industrial electroslag remelting furnace to conduct four industrial heats. To elucidate the variation of phosphorus from electrode tip to droplet and metal pool, the team also developed a kinetic model on the basis of mass transfer theory. A portable infrared thermometer was used to measure the surface temperature of the slag pool. Inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) was used for the detection of aluminum, silicon, manganese, and phosphorous in steel.

The team also used wavelength dispersion X-ray fluorescence spectrometry to determine contents of calcium oxide, manganese(ii) oxide, manganese(ii) oxide, silicon dioxide, aluminum oxide, and phosphorous in the slag. The potassium dichromate volumetric method was used to measure iron(II) oxide. The Ethylene Diamine Tetra Acetic Acid (EDTA) method was used to determine calcium fluoride. The kinetic model demonstrated the mass transfer of phosphorus. Rephosphorization majorly occurs in the metal film and falling droplet. The phosphorus content in the ingot increases with the increase of phosphorus in the slag and electrode and the temperature of the slag pool. The team found that the contents of phosphorous in the slags are less than 0.02%. However, the contents of phosphorous in the ingots are all higher than that in the electrodes. This in turn suggests that rephosphorization occurs during Electroslag Remelting. The research was published in the journal MDPI Metals on April 22, 2019.