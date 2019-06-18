Residential water treatment devices are used to remove impurities by reducing the contamination level in water using a physical barrier, followed by processes of filtration and various others. Water treatment devices are used for various purposes, which majorly depends on the type of water. For instance, reverse osmosis system is most widely used for drinking water purpose. National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) is responsible for the certification of the different types of filters that are used to treat various types of waters.

Download PDF Brochure of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/867

The high price of water treatment devices coupled with high installation costs for the same refrain price-sensitive consumers from installing such devices, which is one of the major factors hindering the growth of the market. However, the impact of this restraint is expected to minimize by the end of the forecast period due to increasing incidences of waterborne diseases. For instance, in 2016, approximately 130,000 cases of cholera and more than 2000 deaths were reported by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Residential water treatment devices Market Outlook:

Although the water treatment devices market in Europe is experiencing a slow growth, it is expected to gain sufficient traction towards the end of the forecast period. Currently, Germany, U.K., and France are the major contributors to the growth of the Residential water treatment According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, out of 912 million people living in the WHO European region, more than 60 million people were devoid of proper water sanitation facilities and an additional 14 million people could not use the basic source of drinking water.

North America is the largest region in residential water treatment devices market. The U.S has the largest water treatment device market followed by Canada. The U.S has reported several cases of gastrointestinal illness every year. Diseases such as cryptosporidiosis, giardiasis, and otitis results in approximately 40,000 hospital cases annually, thereby resulting in expenses amounting to billions.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in residential water treatment devices market. Microbial contamination and chemicals such as arsenic, fluoride, and nitriles are commonly found in this region. Increasing awareness about the different type of diseases caused by contaminated water, followed by increasing consumer awareness about the same through campaigns, and initiatives taken up by the regulating bodies are expected to fuel the growth of residential water treatment market in near future.

Key players in the Residential Water Treatment Devices Market:

Some of the major player operating residential water treatment device market include The Dow Chemical Company, Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Best Water Technology (BWT Aktiengesellschaft), Danaher Corporation, Culligan International, Unilever PLC, Watts Water Technologies Inc., and Calgon Carbon Corporation.

Request Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/867