Security Labels Market Segments With The Aid Of An Effective Customer Segmentation Strategy

Security labels are pressure sensitive and heat-applied labels illustrating either the brand logo or some security information. These labels are three times stronger and durable than the conventional labels and disintegrate when attempted to remove it.

Market Dynamics

Some properties of security labels such as its premium quality, minimal weight, and recyclability are factors that attract the end-use industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and others. This results in increasing demand for security labels, thereby driving growth of the security labels market.

However, the additional price of the product as compared to the conventional labels is a major factor that is affecting growth of the global security labels market. Additional cost involved with the premium quality of plastic used for manufacturing labels, ink used for printing, and special compatible software required for the digital printing are not preferred by all the manufacturers.

Market Outlook

There is increasing demand for security labels in food and beverages and pharmaceutical industries

In case of pharmaceuticals, safe labeling is of highest importance. As conventional labeling is less durable, it can mislead the patient and might be dangerous. In 2016, the North America pharmaceutical industry generated around US$ 450 billion. This exhibits that the demand for pharmaceutical drugs is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Key Players

Key players operating in the global security labels market include Honeywell International Inc., 3M, CCL Industries Inc., tesa SE, Security Labels International, and UPM Raflatac among others.

