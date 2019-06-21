Ski Gear & Equipment Market Growth Will Escalate Rapidly 2018-2026

Ski gear & equipment such as skis, helmets, boots, and poles among others, are used in skiing winter sports to glide through snow. Cambered ski was developed in Norway, used by farmers or hunters and has been transformed into a sporting activity, ever since. Increasing investment in ski infrastructure for the development of skiing is one of the factors driving growth of the ski gear & equipment market.

Asia Pacific holds the fastest-growing market for ski gear & equipment owing to increasing government initiatives to encourage ski participation. For instance, in August 2017, skiing initiative “Get Into Snow Sports (GISS)” was launched in China as a part of Winter Olympics build-up by International Ski Federation (FIS) Academy to promote and develop the sport globally and to create new ski culture in China.

North America is expected to hold the dominant market for ski gear & equipment and accounted for a market share of 25.9% in 2017. This growth is primarily driven by increasing skier visits in the region. According to the Destination British Columbia, North America combined with South America, both regions accounted for 22% of skier visits and in the U.S., 57 million skier visits are recorded annually, accounted for 15% of the global total during 2011-2012.

Furthermore, various players are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio, which in turn propelling the growth of ski gear & equipment market. For instance, in March 2018, Backcountry, online retail company, launched gearhead certified product that includes Backcountry touring collection which is a set of products specific to split boarding and ski touring.

The ski gear & equipment market was valued at US$ 1,199.9 million in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.9%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2018 – 2025).

Major Players in the Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market

Some of the key players operating in the global ski gear & equipment market are Amer Sports Oyj, Fischer Beteiligungsverwaltungs Gmbh, Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd., Skis Rossignol S.A., The Burton Corporation, Coalition Snow, Helly Hansen, and Volcom LLC.

