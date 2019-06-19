Sleeping Masks Market An Array Of Graphics And SWOT Analysis of Major Industry Segments

Sleeping masks are designed to shield eyes from unwanted light, ensuring to set a perfectly dark environment. The best quality sleep masks should be able to mold to the user’s face, promoting comfort while effectively creating a light-deprived environment required for sound sleeping.

Sleeping mask must provide features such as it should be comfortable, fit around the face, and provide total blackout. Travelers, shift workers, and light sleepers frequently use sleeping mask.

A major driver promoting growth of the global sleeping masks market is growing travel and tourism industry. According to World Travel and Tourism Council, travel and tourism sector accounted 10.4% of global GDP in 2017.

However, sleeping masks need frequent cleaning and repeated wash, which might cause the materials to degrade quickly. Less service life of these masks can hamper growth of the sleeping masks market. Generally, masks with higher price points have longer lifespans than those with lower price.

Market Outlook

According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, North America is expected to be the largest region in sleeping masks market over the forecast period, owing to the prevalence of sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, and other sleep disorders. According to American Sleep Association, around 50-70 million U.S. adults have sleep disorder by 2017.

Key players in the Global Sleeping Masks Market

Key players operating in the global sleeping masks market include Dream Essentials, LLC, Alaska Bear, Bedtime Bliss, Lewis n Clark, Napform, Nidra Goods, Sleep Master, Happy Luxe, and others

