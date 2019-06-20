Sodium Molybdate Market With Top 20 Countries data Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2026

Sodium molybdate (Na2MO4) or disodium dioxide molybdenum is a chemical compound with a molecular weight of 241.95 g/mol.

It is used for nitrogen fixation in order to support healthy growth of leguminous plants such as peas, clover, and lucerne. Sodium molybdate is used as an effective additive in the production of sodium chlorate to minimize environmental impact without hampering efficiency.

Market Outlook

Growing industrialization is leading to the discharge of wastewater and harmful chemicals in the ecosystem. Stringent government regulations associated with the environmental safety and water disposal is increasing adoption of chemical and water treatment solutions.

The increasing cost of raw material and toxicity of sodium molybdate is predicted to hamper the market growth. However, rising demand for high-performance pigments & dyes from infrastructure and textile industry coupled with increasing awareness towards healthy and dietary supplement are major drivers for the market growth.

Sodium Molybdate Market – Key Players

Key players operating in the sodium molybdate market include Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Redox Pty Ltd, Merck KGaA, The Chem-Met Company, and Nippon Inorganic Colour & Chemical CO., Ltd.

