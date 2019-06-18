Healthcare segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Rising adoption of wearable devices to track patient’s condition has led to increasing volume of data, as these devices offer data of individual patients. Storage and management of this large volume of data is difficult. Therefore, demand for software defined storage is increasing from the healthcare industry. According to Coherent Market Insights, in 2016, 275 million units of wearable devices have shipped globally. This is owing to increasing demand for data storage and management in the healthcare industry. This in turn is expected to aid in growth of the global market over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing adoption of internet of things technology in healthcare industry also uplifted the market of software defined storage market in healthcare industry.

Competitive Landscape of Global Software Defined Storage Market:

Inside this section, global competitive landscape and also supply/demand design of this global Software Defined Storage present market was studied precisely. The Software Defined Storage market report shows the key market players from these company profiles, market share, product information, construction plants, and capacity, Software Defined Storage promote growth and marketing and advertising planning utilized by them. Major players include Dell, EMC Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., Netapp, Inc., Seagate Technology, Vmware Inc., and Western Digital Corporation.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend, forecast and Analysis to 2026 by segments and region:

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by various applications such as product, material, shape, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global Market

Strategic analysis: This includes new product development, and competitive landscape in the global Market

Thus the Software Defined Storage report conclude overall growth of the industry with the product lifecycle over the coming years, market space, market opportunities, market risk, the market overview of the Software Defined Storage. It explains the gap between supply and consumption, tables and figures, SWOT analysis of the leading enterprises in the Software Defined Storage Report.

