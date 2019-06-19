Sol-gel Coatings Market Development and Trends Forecasts Report 2018-2026

Sol-gel coatings are combination of inorganic and organic compounds prepared by sol-gel technology. Sol-gel process is used to convert small molecules to solid materials and involves converting monomers into colloidal solution, which acts as precursor for network of particles. Sol-gel derived coatings have characteristics such as antifungal, antibacterial, wear resistance, UV protection, semiconducting or conducting, antistatic and others.

Rising demand for various sol-gel coatings such as self-cleaning, corrosion resistant, and IR and UV energy resistant from the automotive and aerospace industry is driving the growth of sol-gel coatings market.

Furthermore, increasing demand for nanostructured thin films and water-based coatings is propelling the growth of sol-gel coatings market. However, high cost of these coatings is restraining the growth of sol-gel coatings market.

Request for Customization of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1222

The automotive industry is the largest end user of sol-gel coatings, owing to their applications in coating metal parts, paint surface treatments, metal structures, lamps, mirrors, and plastic hoods.

Sol-gel Coatings Market Outlook

North America is the largest market for sol-gel coatings, owing to the stringent U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations such as 183(e) of the Clean Air Act (Act), which is increasing the demand for environment friendly coating such as sol-gel coatings.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in sol-gel coating market due to the growing demand for coatings from various end-use industries such as automotive, building and construction, and others. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the automobiles industry in India is expected to reach US$ 260 to 300 billion by 2026 and the electronics market is expected to reach US$ 400 billion in 2022. Also, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicles Manufacturers (OICA), total motor vehicle production in China was 24,503,326 in 2015, which increased to 28,118,794 in 2016.

Key players operating in the sol-gel coating market include 3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., Socomore S.A.S., CG2 NanoCoatings Inc, CMR Coatings GmbH, Praxair, Inc., Nano Tech Coatings GmbH, Nanovations Pty Ltd., and Nanogate AG.

Request for Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1222