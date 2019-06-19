Solenoid Valves Market New Research Highlights the Current Trends, Opportunities And Challenges

Solenoid valve is a device used for controlling flow of liquid or gaseous elements. The mechanism of a solenoid valve is based on the principle of electromagnetic force to operate various function of the valve. In solenoid valve, flow of the elements is controlled by passing electric current. Solenoid valves are commonly used as control elements in fluidics. These valves perform multiple tasks such as releasing, turning on or off, mixing or distributing fluids and gases. Solenoid valve offer multiple features such as reliability, immediate and reliable switching mechanism, vast lifetime, compact design and low control power. Solenoids have applications in various systems ranging from automated factory equipment to paintball guns and doorbells, owing to its versatile features. The force behind the moves of piston is magnetic field of a solenoid that receives electricity when the doorbell is pressed.

Applications of solenoid valves include laundry & dry-cleaning equipment, industrial washing equipment, autoclaves/ sterilizers, compressors and vacuum pumps, plastic moulding machinery, and food-processing machinery. One of the most popular applications of the solenoid valve is into refrigeration systems. Also, in air conditioners solenoid valves are used for changing direction of the flow of the refrigerant. The factors such as irregular power supply, uneven pressure and other budgetary elements are expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of solenoid valves for material flow processes in food and beverages industry is driving growth of the solenoid valves market

The solenoid valves are designed to resist adverse temperature, humidity, and corrosive conditions, which makes it most preferred valves in food and beverages industry. In order to last long these valves are made up of stainless steel due to its contaminant resistant qualities. These valves are generally used in the meat and abattoir industry, fish canneries, salting systems, ready meal industry, and fruit and vegetable canneries. Stainless steel solenoid valves are also used in salmon packing lines, fish fillet preparation systems, and pasteurization systems requiring high-pressure solenoid valves.

Along with these uses solenoid valves are also used in washing machine, dish washer and other similar appliances, wherein it functions as a water flow controller. Electric solenoid valves are used for remotely operating the valves that are physically difficult to be approached for turning on or off. These valves can be completely kept open or close and can’t be used to operate partial flow control. Depending upon the type of fluid allowed to pass through it these valves differ in terms of the building material. A variety of materials such as brass, bronze, plastic, and nylon are used. Also, for the purpose of controlling flow of gaseous elements valves made up of metals such as steel are preferred. For the situations wherein the fluid or gases can deteriorate the valve material or result into corrosion, plastic solenoid valves are used. These valves are lightweight, comparatively have shorter life span than its metal counterparts and are cost effective.

Global Solenoid Valves Market: Regional Insights

North America held a dominant position in the global solenoid valves market in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing need for clean and hygienic water supply, which is boosting demand for water treatment plants, in turn boosting growth of the solenoid valves market. The market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing adoption of solenoid valves for domestic purposes and upgrading their facilities with the deployment of automation technologies.

Global Solenoid Valve Market: Competitive Background

Major players operating in the solenoid valve market include Asco Valve, Inc, Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. Kg., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Danfoss A/S, GSR Ventiltechnik GmbH & Co. Kg, IMI PLC, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Rotex Controls B.V., SMC Corporation, and The LEE Company

Global Solenoid Valve Market: Taxonomy

On basis of Body Material,

Stainless Steel

Brass

Aluminium

Plastic

On basis of Valve Design Type,

2-Way

3-Way

4-Way

5-Way

On basis of End User