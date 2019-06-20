Soy Oil & Palm Oil Market : We’re Entering an Era!

Soy oil or soybean oil is a vegetable oil extracted from the seeds of the soybean. It is one of the most widely consumed cooking oils accounting for highest share of 30% in the vegetable oils in 2012, according to Foreign Agricultural Service 2013.

Palm oil has major applications as a feedstock for biofuels and fertilizers, owing to the depleting fossil fuels and increasing awareness about environmental protection. This is expected to increase the demand for palm oil in biofuels during the forecast period.

Feedstuff segment is expected to show a significant growth in the global soy oil & palm oil market in 2018. This is attributed to increasing livestock population. Healthy feedstuff also help to enhance the animal growth and yield, which benefit the meat, poultry, dairy and wool industry.

The global palm oil market was valued at US$ 40,265.8 million in 2017, and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.2% in terms of revenue, during the forecast period (2018– 2026), to reach US$ 73,953.2 million by 2026.

Asia Pacific held significant market share in the global soy oil & palm oil market in 2017, owing to increasing food and biofuel industry. For instance, according to Asia Biomass Energy Corporation, Malaysian Government has been making efforts to promote production and use of biodiesel made from palm oil to lessen the dependence on crude oil imports and to stabilize palm oil price, as well as to increase export of biofuels.

Conventional source segment held significant market share in global soy oil & palm oil market in 2018, owing to increasing industrial application of soy and palm oil.

Players operating in the global soy oil & palm oil market are adopting various growth strategies such as merger and acquisitions in order to maintain leading position in the market.

Major players operating in the global soy oil & palm oil market include, Cargill, Inc., PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, Wilmar International Ltd, Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC), Carotino Sdn Bhd, Yee Lee Corporation Bhd, IOI Corporation Berhad, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DowDuPont Inc., and Guangxi Long’an Ruifeng Induetrial & Trading Co., Ltd.

