SpaceX’s Dragon Capsule Suffers ‘Anomaly’ During Test, Delaying First Manned Flight

NASA has been using Russian spacecraft to ferry their astronauts after it shut down its Space Shuttle Program in 2011.

A mysterious event took place on April 20, 2019, when private space agency SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Capsule suffered, what they call an anomaly during the test. The Dragon Capsule took off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, however, no-one had been injured. The incident has now delayed its first manned flight which was previously scheduled late in 2019. In 2011, NASA shut down its Space Shuttle program and since then the agency has used Russian spacecraft. SpaceX told the press that subsequent smoke and malfunction was brought by an anomaly.

SpaceX spokesperson shed a light this incident in a statement saying, “Earlier today, SpaceX conducted a series of engine tests on a Crew Dragon test vehicle on our test stand at Landing Zone 1 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The initial tests completed successfully but the final test resulted in an anomaly on the test stand.” However, the company has not spoken on what exactly when wrong during the test. A few photos were released on Twitter, taken from beach near the Florida Test site that showed plumes of smoke rising from Cape Canaveral.

In March 2019, Dragon Crew Capsule successfully completed its first unmanned test flight which set the stage for a return to manned flights from the U.S. The company stated that “Ensuring that our systems meet rigorous safety standards and detecting anomalies like this prior to flight are the main reasons why we test. Our teams are investigating and working closely with our NASA partners.” Currently, NASA is waiting for SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Capsule and Boeing’s Starliner to ferry their astronauts to and from the ISS. It is still not clear that what changes the company will have to do to make it safe.