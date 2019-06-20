Spin-On Hydraulic Filter Market: Statistical Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2026

Spin-on hydraulic filters are available in four configurations such as single cartridge in-line, in-line with two parallel cartridge on the same axis, in-line with two parallel cartridge mounted side-by-side, and single cartridge flange for installation to the tank cover. Moreover, spin-on hydraulic filters are easy to service due to the disposable filter cans, which can be replaced by a replacement element. The spin-on hydraulic filters are sized based on the liquid flow passing through the filters at a particular pressure drop. Furthermore, factors such as liquid type, viscosity, and the quality & efficiency of filter media are to be considered while sizing filters.

Market Drivers:

Rapidly increasing vehicle production across the globe leading to rising demand for spin-on hydraulic filters is one of the major factors propelling growth of the spin-on hydraulic filter market. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers’ statistics, in 2016, vehicle production in the world accounted for 97,302,534 units in 2017, as compared to the production in previous year, which was around 94,976,569 units.

Agriculture machinery segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2026)

Among application, agriculture machinery segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR by 2025. The spin-on hydraulic filters are used in agriculture machinery to filter hydraulic fluids and lubricating oils in power units. Agriculture equipment, which uses the hydraulic filters takes lubricant consolidation, which consists of fluid filters. A fine mesh suction filter protects hydraulic components from contaminants generated by the gear drives mainly due to the wear on gears, wet brakes, and clutches. The spin-on hydraulic filters in return line ensure the level of oil cleanliness the system requires. These filters aid in high corrosion environments. Moreover, use of these filters in agriculture vehicles benefits in providing absolute filtration of the oil for hydrostatic drive and protection against damages from cavitation under adverse conditions.

Aftermarket segment is expected to account for the largest market share by 2026

Among distribution channel, aftermarket segment accounted for the largest share in the global spin-on hydraulic filter market in 2017. As per the data published by the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in 2018, global automotive aftermarket industry accounted for US$ 740 billion with around 1.2 billion units of vehicles on the road. Furthermore, the industry is expected to exhibit annual growth rate of around 3.4% over the forecast period.

The Middle East, Latin America, and Africa regions are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the market over the forecast period

The growth of spin-on hydraulic filter market in the Middle East and Africa is attributed to increasing vehicle production. For instance, according to Export.gov (The International Trade Administration (ITA), U.S. Department of Commerce manages Export.gov), Saudi Arabia is the largest market for automotive and auto parts market in the Middle East, accounting for an estimated 40% of all vehicles sold in the region. Moreover, according to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), vehicle production was 1,515,396 in 2017, which increased by 18.19% from 2016. Therefore, growing vehicle production will increase the demand for spin-on hydraulic filters in this region.

Major players operating in the global spin-on hydraulic filter market include Parker Hannifin, Eaton Corporation Plc., Mahle Gmbh, Schroeder Industries, LLC, Yamashin Filter Corp., Bosch Rexroth AG, Donaldson, Baldwin Filters, Inc., Ikrol S.r.l., Cim-Tek Filtration, Olaer Group Limited, Xinxiang Aviation Industry (Group) Co., Ltd., SOFIMA FILTER, OMT SPA, Marion Fluid Power, Wix Filter, Hydac International Gmbh, SMC Corporation, Lenz Inc., HiFi Filter, Filtrec, and EPE Ltdons.