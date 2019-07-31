SpotMini Robots Are Strong Enough to Tow Vehicles

The SpotMini robots are tremendously agile and can lift a payload of 14 kilograms which is half of its own weight.

Boston Dynamics is popular for its ingenious robotics. SpotMini robots have been in the spotlight for a while for their effortless movements and flexing. Now, these dog look-alike robots can haul a heavy truck and that too quite efficiently. It took 10 SpotMini robots to tow a big truck across the company’s parking lot with a one-degree uphill slope. Although there was a driver behind the wheel to avoid accidents, the vehicle itself was in neutral. Moreover, the company said SpotMini is off in the production line and will be available for a range of applications very soon.

However, it is unlikely to be a consumer product. The all-electric SpotMini robot was first introduced in 2017 and it was said it lasts up to 90 per charge. It can take a maximum cargo of 14 kg which is half of its own weight. SpotMini is smaller than its sibling Spot, however, it stands as tall as a dog. Moreover, it has 3D vision cameras along with a suite of sensors and navigation and mobile manipulation. According to Boston Dynamics, SpotMini is the quietest machine the company ever built.

The company released the video under the title ‘Mush, Spot Mush’ on YouTube, showing the strength of robots. The clip shows 10 specialized SpotMini robots are hauling a box truck. Although the company hinted toward full-size production of SpotMini, it is still unclear as for what exactly the applications will SpotMini will take. It certainly has strength and agility which could set a bar for future robots. However, it is speculated that these robots could be used for search and rescue operations or could be used in warehouses.