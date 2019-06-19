Spunbond Nonwoven Market : Worldwide Analysis and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026

Spunbond nonwoven refers to porous flat sheets and fabrics like materials, made from molten plastic or plastic films or long fibers bounded together by hot-press. They are different from other fibers, as they are not made by knitting or weaving and they do not require conversion of fibers into yarn.

Spunbond nonwoven have various properties, such as they are resistant to heat and chemical, porous, burst strength, elongation to break, and have gram per square meter (GSM) range from 10 to 150.

One of the major factor influencing the demand for spunbond nonwoven market is increasing awareness about the usefulness and benefits of polypropylene spunbond nonwoven fabrics. Medical and hygiene industry is the key segment with spunbond nonwoven fabrics, which is being used in manufacturing of various products, such as facemask, sanitary napkins, and surgical gowns. Owing to the advances in agricultural and farming techniques, spunbond nonwoven is being widely used to protect the crops from extreme weathers conditions and create a microclimate, which has controlled humidity and heat.

However, high cost of spunbond nonwoven end products such as baby diapers is the major restraining factor for the growth of the spunbond nonwoven market.



Spunbond Nonwoven Market Outlook:

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the spunbond nonwoven market with China, India, and Japan being the major economies in this region. One of the primary growth factor in the market is its increasing use in agricultural activities.

North America was the largest region for the spunbond nonwoven market in 2016. One of the major driving factors for spunbond nonwoven products is its increasing use in the healthcare, automotive, and personal care and hygiene industry.



Key players in the Spunbond Nonwoven Market:

Some of the major players operating global spunbond nonwoven market include Pegas Nonwovens SA (Luxembourg), Avgol Nonwovens (Israel), Johns Manville Corporation (U.S), Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan), RadiciGroup SpA (Italy), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S), Berry Plastics Group, Inc. (U.S), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Kolon Industries, Inc. (South Korea), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Schouw & Co. (Denmark), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Mogul (Turkey), and Fitesa S.A. (Brazil).

