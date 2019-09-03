Stanford Students’ Robot Dog is Easy to Build and does Backflip

The Doggo will be presented at the IEE International Conference on Robots and Automation.

When Boston Dynamics introduced a quadruped robot dog, it became an internet sensation for its flexibility and ease in movement. Now students at Stanford Robotics Club have created a quadrupedal robot platform called ‘Doggo’ that you can build on your own. This four-legged Doggo can dance, backflip, trot, and jump without requiring exceptional hardware. This mechanical dog is made of readily available supplies that achieve the intended acrobatics at the limited cost of US$ 3,000. It uses force-sensing external motors instead of springs to bounce around. The force-sensing motors continuously determine the levels of force and torque needed for each movement. Even if the robot goes out of position, the motors counteract.

The Doggo is tiny but more powerful than ordinary robots. At its both ends, it is light and dense and can jump as high as 3.5 feet in the air. However, this isn’t the most sophisticated robot; it requires manual handling, least to expect performance like Boston Dynamics’ robot dogs. This is made from off-the-shelf parts that make it accessible to everyone. More importantly, it is open source so anyone engineering knowledge can build this on their own. The Doggo will be presented at the IEEE International Conference on Robots and Automation.

It is the product of research by Stanford Robotics Lab and the Extreme Mobility Team. Furthermore, it has polygonal legs with a bouncy walk and can leap in the air easily. “We had seen these other quadruped robots used in research, but they weren’t something that you could bring into your own lab and use for your own projects,” said Nathan Kau, the Doggo lead. “We wanted Stanford Doggo to be this open source robot that you could build yourself on a relatively small budget,” he added further.