Start-stop Battery Market Emerging Flexible Trends And Forecast 2018-2026

The global start-stop battery market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.8% over the forecast period (2018-2025). In 2017, the global start-stop battery market generated revenue of US$ 6.05 billion and is expected to reach US$ 29 billion by 2025. Start-stop technology helps reduce the idling time of engines, by automatically shutting down and restarting the internal combustion engine of the vehicle, thus reducing the fuel consumption and emissions. The integration of start-stop technology in various automotive vehicles is increasing, in turn, posing as a major factor driving growth of the start-stop battery market. For instance, in 2016, General Motors announced that most of its vehicle models will be integrated with engine start-stop technology by 2020.

Download PDF Brochure @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1724

Increasing demand for start-stop technology by automotive manufacturers to reduce the CO2 emission to meet government standards of emissions is also accelerating growth of the start-stop technology. Rampant integration of new technologies to enhance fuel-efficiency of start-stop technology is further boosting growth of the start-stop battery market. For instance, in 2015, General Motors announced the integration of ultra-capacitor based voltage stabilization as part of the enhanced start stop system. This helped to reduce the fuel consumption, improve performance, and reduce harmful emissions.

Growing adoption of electric vehicles is boosting growth of the start-stop battery market

Among applications, the electric vehicles segment held a dominant position in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In 2017, the electric vehicle segment generated revenue of US$ 4.2 billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period to reach US$ 18.8 billion by 2025. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles is one of the major factors driving growth of the segment. For instance, according to International Energy Agency, the global sales of new electric cars surpassed 1 million units in 2017, which was 56 percent sales growth of new electric car as compared to that in 2016. China held the largest market share of sales of electric cars in 2017.

Furthermore, increasing sales of electric busses and two wheelers have also increased the demand for start-stop technology, which in turn is fueling growth of the start-stop battery market. According to International Energy Agency, in 2017, the global sales of electric buses was 100,000 and electric two wheelers were 30 million.

Asia Pacific held the dominant position in Start-stop battery market in 2017

Asia Pacific held the dominant position in the global start-stop battery market and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. India, China, Japan are major growth engines for the start-stop battery market in this region. In 2017, the Asia Pacific start-stop battery market generated revenue of US$ 2.3 billion. The market is expected to reach US$ 11.9 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.7% over the forecast period. The increasing sales of automotive vehicles in Asia Pacific countries become one of the major driving factor for the growth of the market in this region. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2017, the sales of automotive vehicle was 29.1 million units up from 28.0 million units in 2016. Similarly, the sales of new vehicles in India and Japan was 4.0 million units and 5.2 million units in 2017. Hence, this increasing sales of automotive vehicles have increased the installation of start stop technology which parallel fuels the market of start-stop battery in this region.

Request for Customization @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1724

Key Players- Global Start-stop Battery Market.

Major players operating in the global start-stop battery market include A123 System LLC, ATLASBX Co., Ltd, East Penn Manufacturing, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Johnson Controls, Leoch Battery, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Saft America, Inc., and Tianneng Power International Co., Ltd.