Stearyl Alcohol Market Study Including Top Manufacturers Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2027

Stearyl alcohol is derived from naturally-occurring sources such as coconut oil by catalytic hydrogenation. It is an organic compound classified as fatty alcohol and has a boiling point of 210 °C and melting point of 60 °C. It takes the form of flakes or granules, which are insoluble in water.

Market Dynamics:-

Europe is one of the largest markets for stearyl alcohol due to increasing demand for personal care and cosmetics products. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration, cosmetic market of France generated a revenue of US$ 11.37 billion in 2018 compared to US$ 11.17 billion in 2015.

Market Outlook:-

Increasing disposable income and high demand for hair care products such as hair cream and shampoos is expected to lead to surge in demand for stearyl alcohol. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, the personal care market in India is expected to reach US$ 20 billion by 2025 from US$ 6.5 billion in 2015.

Key Players:-

Major players operating in the global stearyl alcohol market include, Kao, BASF, Godrej, KLK OLEO, Arizona Chemical, Acidchem International, Oleon, Sinarmas Cepsa Pte. Ltd., Vegetable Vitamin Foods Company, Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo Co., China Resources, Flora Sawita, P&G Chemicals, Akzo Nobel, New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd., Ltd. PT Smart Tbk, Pan Century, and others.

