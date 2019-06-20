Still Wine Market 2018: Expected Growth,Recent Trends, Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions

Still wine is a kind of table wine, which is specially treated to remove carbon dioxide, in order to make it non bubbly or fuzzy. Grapes are the most widely used raw material for still wine manufacturing. Manufacturing of still wine includes various processes such as sorting of raw material, crushing, maceration & pressing, fermentation, maturation, bottling, and bottle aging. Majority of wines are developed for immediate drinking, whereas some wines are manufactured to get benefits from bottle aging in optimum cellar conditions.

Market Dynamics

Increasing popularity of alcoholic beverages such as wine and beer in the high millennial population (above the legal drinking age) is expected to be the major factor for growth of the market. According to Millennial Engagement Initiative Report 2017, in 2014, over 36% of the U.S. workforce comprises millennial generation and nearly half (46%) of all the U.S. work force is projected to be millennial by 2020. Such factors are projected to create conducive environment for growth of the still wine market over the forecast period.

Government across various regions have imposed strict regulations on wine products. For instance, European Union established a set of allowed and not-allowed oenological practices. Under this practice, all wine imported into Europe needs to be certified. The certification and wine analysis report must be presented within single document. In addition to this, legislations such as allergen declaration, labelling & presentation, food laws, and various others are strictly imposed on wine. These factors could act as a restrain to the market growth.

Market Outlook

On the basis of distribution channel, supermarkets segment is projected to gain major traction in the market over the forecast period. In International Wine Challenge 2018, over 391 supermarkets such as Morrison, Waitrose, Tesco, and various others received awards for their offerings in variety of wines. As a part of long term sales and marketing strategy, supermarkets are engaged in launching new still wine products to receive acknowledgment in International Wine Challenge.

Europe is a well-established market for still wine and accounted for highest revenue share in global still wine market in 2017. In Europe, countries such as France, Italy, Spain, and Germany are the leading producers of still wines. According to United States Department of Agriculture 2017 Report, on Germany Wine Industry, total consumption of still wine and sparkling wine fluctuated between 19.3 and 20.5 million hl during 2015-17.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the market over the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, China, Australia, and ASEAN are projected to gain major traction in still wine market over the forecast period. According to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada 2016 Report on China Wine Market, the wine sales in China was pegged at 2,466 million liters in 2015. This is projected to grow by 75% by the end of 2019, reaching 4,320 million liters.

Key players

Key players operating in the global still wine market include E. & J. Gallo Winery, Constellation Brands, Inc., Miguel Torres S. A., The Wine Group Inc., Treasury Wine Estate, Castel Group, Accolade Wines, Concha y Toro, and among others.

