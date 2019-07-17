Study Finds That Visual Information of Memories Fades With Time

A new study suggests that old memories may not fade away completely but the quality of visual information may diminish with time.

When a person recalls an old memory, the events play out in front of the person’s eyes as if a cinema reel has been activated in the brain. The research team behind a recent study believes that although we may be able to recall old memories without much effort and in detail, the visual quality and clarity of the old memory can vary. Maureen Ritchey, co-author and Assistant Professor of Psychology at Boston College says, “Sometimes people remember lots of details about an event, as if they are reliving the moment as it happened. Other times, it seems like the memory has faded, and the details are fuzzy. Prior memory research has shown that emotionally significant events, like a car accident, are remembered more vividly than everyday events.”

The goal of this study was to measure the visual quality of the memory by examining whether the detail with which one remembers varies depending on the information being recalled, or the way in which the person remembers it. The team aimed to find out if people observed changes to their memories similar to applying a filter to edit a picture.

Participants were shown two kinds of images: emotionally negative and neutral. Each image had a different visual quality such as brightness or color saturation. They were then asked to recreate the visual quality of each image in an ensuing test. Rose Cooper, post-doctoral researcher says, “We found that memories seem to literally fade: people consistently remembered visual scenes as being less vibrant than they were originally experience.” Furthermore, the memory vividness was lower for vaguely recalled memories in addition to memories that had visually faded. The team’s wants to further investigate the mechanism that fuels the memory fading effect, and whether memory fading is affected by individual dissimilarities or by any other factors.