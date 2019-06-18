Sun Care Products Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2026

Exposure to sunlight is an important means of receiving Vitamin D, however, excessive exposure is harmful. The ultraviolet (UV) radiation in the sunlight, when overexposed to, causes painful sunburn and may lead to more serious health problems, including premature aging of skin, eye damage, immune system suppression, and skin cancer. This in turn, creates an increasing demand for sun care products.

Sun care products are made up of several ingredients such as avobenzone and benzophenone, which prevent the sun’s ultraviolet radiation from affecting the skin. Sun Protection Factor (SPF) is the measure of how sunscreen protects the skin from UVB rays, which causes sunburn, skin damage, and can contribute to skin cancer. The various factors of sunscreen are associated with different properties. For example, SPF 15 allows one to stay sunlight without burning for around 150 minutes.

Growing prevalence of actinic keratosis, a painful condition which has 15% chances of causing skin cancer, is also boosting demand for sun care products. For instance, according to NCB, in Europe, the U.S., and Australia, prevalence of actinic ketosis was recorded to be 4·5-60%.

Changes in external environment, depletion of ozone layer, increasing pollution and skin disorders are increasing the demand for sun care products. Furthermore, increasing awareness about the harmful effects of UV rays among the populace is increasing the demand sun care products. Rising demand for SPF and anti-aging products is also driving demand for sun care products.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. According to International Agency of Research on cancer (IARC) of WHO, estimated that around 163 million units of sun care products are sold in the U.S., every year.

Key Players in the Global Sun Care Products Market

Some of the key market players operating in the global sun care products market include OLAY(US), L’OREAL(France), Avene(France), NIVEA(Germany), Mentholatum(US), Pechoin(China), Neutrogena(US), ANESSA(Japan), Biore(Japan), LANCOME(France), Hanhoo(China), SOFINA(Japan), SHISEIDO(Japan), MeiFuBao(China), CHANDO(China), MARUBI(China), LANEIGE(Korea), KANS(China), Clinique(US), and Kiehl’s(US).

