Survival Suits Market is Expected to Grow Owing to the Robust Rise in Industry Till 2026

Survival Suits, also known as immersion suits, are worn for personal protection from hypothermia, cold shocks, and drowning. Companies in the market provides dry survival suit, wet survival suit, inflatable survival suit, and flotation survival suit. Dry survival suits are usually made of neoprene, a rubber type material, which prevents water for entering in the body.

Furthermore, inflatable survival suits are like inflatable boat .These survival suits are considered better than neoprene-based survival suits as they are more compact. However, if punctured, it will not be able to protect the suit wearer from drowning or cold shocks. .

Market Dynamics: Technology penetration in the Survival Suits

Rising safety concerns for personal protection in oil rigs is a major driver in the market. Regulatory bodies across the globe are improvising norms for the safety of people working in the oil rigs. For instance, according to the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association recommended guidelines, survival suits must be a dry suit and should be able to protect a person from thermal stress. Furthermore, Advancements in technology used in survival suits is expected to drive growth of the survival suits market. For instance, development of outlast technology by Survival-One Limited, has pushed demand for the survival suits in the global market. This technology was originally developed by NASA for the protection of astronauts from temperature fluctuations in space. The outlast lining absorbs the heat excreted by the body, thereafter the heat is released by the survival suit when exposed to cold water. This suit is also embedded with antimicrobial layer, which is made of 99.9% silver that keeps material of survival suit clean and protected for longer duration. .

Regional Insights

North America is expected to hold the dominant position in the survival suit market over the forecast period, owing to rising production of oil, which is boosting the oil extraction activities in the region. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), in July 2018, oil production reached 10.96 million barrels per day (b/d) from 10.04 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2017. Additionally, as per U.S. EIA, in December 2016, the U.S. crude oil and natural gas active well service rigs in operation were 1, 131 rigs , rising to 1,187 rigs in December 2017. Therefore, increasing oil extraction activities and production may boost demand for survival suit for personal protection in the near future.

Europe is expected to account for significant share in the survival suits market during the forecast period, owing to rising stringent rules for protection by European Union in the oil & gas offshore activities. These regulations are set due to rising injuries in the oil & gas drilling areas. According to UK Oil & Gas Industry Association Limited, the injury frequency raised to 1.61 in 2016 from 1.54 in 2015. These injuries were due to the lack of operator safety in the oil & gas offshore in the U.K. Therefore, this is expected to propel demand for survival suits in the near futures.

Key players in the Global Survival Suits Market

Key players operating in the global survival market are Hansen Protection AS, Aquata Immersion Suits, Sioen Industries, and Procean, Mustang Survival ULC, among others.

