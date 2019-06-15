Synthetic Rope Market By Types, Applications, Countries, Companies And Forecasts To 2026 Covered In A Latest Research

Ropes are made from natural and synthetic materials, or materials produced from metals such as steel. The raw material used for synthetic ropes is petrochemicals along with small amounts of polymeric materials. Nylon ropes are generally made from long extruded mono-filaments and are made water repellant by altering few of its properties.

Synthetic ropes are widely used in multiple crane applications, owing to properties such as bend fatigue durability, high strength-to-weight ratio, and robust spooling capabilities. The main advantage of using synthetic ropes over steel cables, is the reduced weight of synthetic material, which is of high prominence in applications such as cranes and other applications in the marine sector.

Synthetic ropes are used in marine and fishing industries, owing to its light weight, reduced knocking up and making down time, easy handling, floating properties, along with no requirement for re-lubing. Polypropylene ropes offer numerous benefits such as excellent insulation capacity, floatable on water, resistant in chemically active environments, zero absorption. They also operate in high temperature ranging up to 80°C, and are available in variety of colors.

Synthetic Rope Market Outlook – Need for Waterproof and Durable Materials Expected to Boost Demand

Lightweight and high strength characteristics have helped rapidly increase consumption of synthetic ropes globally. Asia Pacific is expected to be the most potential market for elastomeric coating manufacturers. The market in the region is projected to witness relatively high growth, in terms of value, over the forecast period. Rapidly growing urbanization coupled with modern construction and infrastructural needs in emerging economies such as India and China, has propelled growth of the synthetic rope market in the region.

Business expansions in different geographies and new product development, are some strategies adopted by the top players in the synthetic rope market. In June 2016, Bridon International limited and Bekaert, collaborated to form The Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group. This has increased the company’s reach to 17 countries and has added to the global reach and expertise of the company in the synthetic rope market. Some of the major companies operating in the global synthetic Rope Market are Samson Rope Technologies, Cortland Limited, WireCo World Group, Marlow Ropes, Cortland Limited, and Bridon International Limited.

