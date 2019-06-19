Tablet Market to Reflect Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2018-2026

A tablet is a portable devices which consist of LCD screen on which the user can write or perform actions by using finger or by using a special-purpose pen. These tablets are enabled with mobile operating systems and features in the tablet are same as personal computer and smartphones. Moreover, growing adoption of tablet in sectors such as IT, healthcare, education, retail, and media & entertainment are further expected to aid in growth of the market during the forecasted period.

Download PDF To explore detail study @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1741

Growing adoption of BYOD trend is one of the major driving factors for growth of the market

Increasing adoption of BYOD trend is one of the major factors driving growth of the market. Growing concern of organisations towards improving employee productivity is one of the factors for adopting BYOD trend in organisations in various sectors. For instance, according to the Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, 2017, in the U.S. around 65% of the organisations including in banking, healthcare, and IT sectors have adopted this trend wherein, employees use their personal devices in workplace. Thus, use of portable devices such as mobiles, tablets, and others in workplace has aided in improving productivity of the employee. Therefore, increasing usage of personal devices in the workplace will positively help in propelling growth of the tablet market.

High prices of tablet is one of the major challenges for growth of the market

High prices of tablet is one of the factor hampering growth of the tablet market. Prices of tablet vary with operating systems and features provided in it. This factor is expected to reduce adoption of tablet by consumers for their personal use as other options are available in the market, which are more cost effective such as PCs, desktops, and others. Moreover, high replacement cost of tablet, once it gets damaged is another factor hampering growth of the market.

On the basis of product type, rugged segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecasted period

On the basis of product type, rugged segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. This is owing to long battery life provided by rugged tablet, which in turn helps consumers to carry such type of tablet for longer distance. Moreover, another features of this tablet is that it consist of reinforced screens that protect the tablet from cracking. This features will help in saving the replacement cost for the consumers. Hence, this factor will help in propelling growth of rugged segment over the forecasted period.

Rising demand for detachable tablet is one of the key trends in the market

Increasing demand for detachable tablet is one of key trends in the tablet market. For instance, according to the Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the shipments of detachable tablet was valued at US$ 21.4 million in 2016 and it is projected to reach up to US$ 56.1 million by 2021. The benefits of detachable tablet are, it is smaller in size, light weighted, and entirely free from keyboard. This factor allows user to replace their convertible tablet with detachable tablet as it easy to carry during travelling. Hence, this factor will help in increasing demand for detachable tablets during the forecasted period.

Global Tablet Market: Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global tablet market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The market for tablet in North America accounted for the largest share in 2016. This is owing to growing number of internet users in this particular region. For instance, according to the Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, in 2016, in the U.S., the number of internet users was 263.9 and it has increased to 275.4 in 2017. Increasing number of internet users will proportionally demand for portable devices to perform various activities over the network. Hence, this factor will help in propelling growth of the market in this particular region.

Global Tablet Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global tablet market are Apple, Inc., Samsung Group, ASUS Tek Computer Inc., and Lenovo Group Ltd. The other prominent players are, Acer, Inc., BlackBerry, Google LLC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Motorola LLC, and Microsoft Corporation. Major players in the market such as Apple and Samsung are focusing on new product development strategy, in order to gain the competitive edge in the market. For instance, in June 2017, Apple launched the iPad Pro, with the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch models. This models is based on advanced display, which in turn enhances the customer’s experiences. This advanced display was inbuilt with the ProMotion technology, which provides high performance, as it is inbuilt with the new A10X Fusion chip.

Global Tablet Market: Taxonomy

By Product Type

Hybrid Tablet

Convertible Tablet

Slate Tablet

Rugged Tablet

By Price Range

Premium

Middle

Lower

By Operating System

Android Tablet

IOS Tablet

Windows Tablet

Others

By Screen Size

Below 7.9 inches

9 inches

Above 11 inches

By Regions