Technical Coil Coatings Market 2018 : Production, Capacity, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin Analysis and forecast to 2025

Technical coil coatings refers to a process in which the material used for coating is applied on a metal strip. This process involves chemical pre-treatment of the metal surface on one side or both the sides. It has application in various industries such as automotive, construction and others.

Growth of the technical coil coatings market is fueled by increasing demand for corrosion free products. Moreover, the increasing demand from various industries such as automotive and construction has further propelled the global technical coil coatings market.

Polyester was the dominant segment in the technical coil coatings market in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.22%. This is owing to its properties such as resistance to UV light and providing barrier coat to prevent corrosion of the substrate. Polyester can be modified as per requirement and applications, hence, proves to be a viable choice.

Asia Pacific dominated the technical coil coatings market in 2016 with a revenue of US$ 1978.9 million and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to growth of automotive and construction industries in the region.

Construction sector was the largest market for technical coil coatings with a market share of 65.31% in 2016. This is owing to growth of the construction sector in emerging economies of Asia Pacific, further contributing to growth of this market.

The major players operating in the global technical coil coatings market include PPG Industries Inc., BASF S.E., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Valspar Corporation, DowDuPont Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Backers Group, and Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited.

