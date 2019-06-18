Termite Control Market is Expected to Grow Owing to the Robust Rise in Industry Till 2026

Termites mainly feed on cellulose and dead plant material that are usually in the form of leaf litter, wood, and soil. Termites damage buildings, food crops, wooden materials, and others. Various chemical, biological, physical and mechanical methods are being used to control termite infestation. Supportive government initiatives is a major factor fueling growth of termite control market. For instance, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the U.S. encourages termite prevention through various awareness programs and has implemented stringent standards for registration and use of termite control products.

The subterranean termites segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016, owing to high concentration of these termites. A single colony contains as many as over two million termites, which makes the subterranean termites the most destructive termite species. Chemical control method is most widely used in controlling termite infestation. This is owing to rapid and effective elimination abilities of chemical compounds used against termites. Pyrethroids is the most preferred pesticide along with chemicals such as chlorinated hydrocarbons, phenylpyrazole, chloronicotinyls, borates, trifluoromethyl aminohydrazones, and pyrroles used in this method.

North America market held dominant position in global termite control market with a value of US$ 1,165.79 million in 2016. Increasing demand of termite control products from commercial and industrial sectors such as food service and food processing industries is major factor propelling growth of the market in the region. The Pest Management Regulatory Agency of Health Canada (PMRA), regulates the Pest Control Products Act (PCPA), in various sectors including Food Residue Exposure Assessment Section (FREAS), which evaluates cases, where these services can affect the human health due to their contact with field crops, meat and dairy products and processed food. Furthermore, global organizations including The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) actively focuses on termite research and control programs and also publishes news related to termite control for creating awareness among the general public. It actively funds research on subterranean termites at the Louisiana State University.

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in global termite control market, owing to increasing awareness related to termite damage. Significant growth of tourism industry is fuelling the demand for hygienic stays in hospitality sector, which in turn aids growth of termite control market in the region. According to the data provided by the World Travel & Tourism Council in October 2017, Asian cities are at the forefront of growing tourism and the world’s top ten fastest growing tourism cities including Chongqing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Manila, Delhi, Shenzhen, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta are all in Asia Pacific.

However, various governments regulations for use of certain pesticides and limitations in access or ban of certain toxic pesticides is expected to hinder growth of the market. For instance, in Japan, heptachlor and chlordane are restricted for use in termite control, owing to its harmful effects on human health and environment. Such restrictions increase demand for biotermiticides, derived from bacteria or fungi that have less environmental impact.

North America accounted for a revenue share of 35.58% in 2016, in global termite control market. Development of novel technologies for controlling termite infestation is a major factor influencing growth of the termite control market. One such technological innovation was the launch of automatic cold fogging machine at the Pest Summit 2016 to control pest and termites. Moreover, operating constraints such as time constraints and scheduling conflicts and stringent regulatory clearance and lengthy approval procedure are some of restraining factors for the market growth.

Key players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and product innovations to ensure their long-term sustenance in this market. In 2017, Arrow Exterminating Company, Inc. acquired Bugmaster Exterminators—U.S.-based company that specializes in commercial and residential termite control—to expand its presence in residential and commercial sectors by offering a full line of service.

Some of the key players in global termite control market are BASF SE, Bayer AG, The DOW Chemical Company, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. , FMC Corporation , United Phosphorus Ltd , Nufarm Limited , Nippon Soda Co. Ltd , Rentokil Initial PLC , Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., and Ensystex.

