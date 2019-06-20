Textile Auxiliaries Market by Revenue, Present Scenario and Growth Prospects To 2026

Textiles, either clothing or industrial type, are expected to be tailor made possessing superior qualities such as color retention, flexibility, durability, and good texture. Textile auxiliaries are the key chemicals used in textile processing, which impart the above mentioned qualities to the fabric.

Market Dynamics:

Textile industry is witnessing a rapid growth, owing to novel fabric finishes such as mosquito repellent, antistatic, antibacterial, and fire retardant materials. For instance, according to European Apparel and Textile Confederation report of 2017, the textile and clothing industry in EU 28 increased to US$ 206.9 billion in 2017 from US$ 200.4 billion in 2016. To get a finished material, various chemical auxiliaries are used in textile processing. According to a thesis ‘Towards Sustainable Use of Chemicals in the Textile Industry’ of Chalmers University of Technology, 2015, around 1.5 to 6.9 kg of chemicals are used for the production of 1 kg of garment.

Get a PDF Sample of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2395

Use of natural and environmentally safer textile auxiliaries is expected to drive the market growth, owing to stringent governmental regulations applied on use of toxic chemicals in textiles. For instance, according to the Official Journal of European Union, February 2016, textiles containing nonylphenol ethoxylate (NPE), a surfactant, ≥0.01% will be banned from sale within EU from February 3, 2021, as NPE is toxic to environment.

Moreover, to reduce the adverse effects of textile manufacturing process on environment and the toxic waste generated thereof, the Sustainable Clothing Action Plan 2020 (SCAP) was launched in 2013 by the government of U.K. along with Waste and Resources Action Program (WRAP). Their target is to reduce 15% carbon footprint; 15% water footprint; 15% waste to landfill; and 3.5% reduction in waste arising over the whole textile product life-cycle by 2020.

Therefore, developing a production process that utilizes lower energy and water, prevents use of toxic chemicals, and reduces waste generation is of utmost importance for textile manufacturing. Increasing awareness regarding environmental conservation is expected to drive demand for greener textile auxiliaries such as enzymes or natural colorants, which will offer eco-friendly textile processing methods in the global textile auxiliaries market.

Market Outlook:

Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth in the global textile auxiliaries market over the forecast period, owing to growth of textile industry in emerging economies such as India. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation report on textiles and apparels (November 2018), Indian domestic textile industry reached US$ 150 billion in 2017 from US$ 137 billion in 2016. Moreover, the report also states that Indian domestic textile industry is expected to reach US$ 223 billion by 2021. Therefore, growth of textile industry is expected to propel demand for textile auxiliaries, which helps in improving overall quality of the fabric, thereby driving growth of the textile auxiliaries market in the region.

Request Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2395

Key players:

Key players operating in the global textile auxiliaries market include Croda, Huntsman International LLC, The Dow Chemical Company, Lubrizol Corporation, Covestro, AkzoNobel N.V. (Nouryon), Archroma, and Sarex Chemicals