Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Regions with Forecast by 2025

Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBCs) insulate components in machinery such as gas turbines, ducting and nozzle guide vanes, aerospace parts, and other metallic surfaces that operate at relatively high temperatures. Along with efficiency at high temperature, TBCs facilitate low thermal conductivity and thermal shock, and high thermal expansion in gas turbines.

The thermal barrier coatings market is classified on the basis of product type such as metal, ceramics, intermetallic, and others. Ceramic segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the market, owing to high thermal resistance charteristics of ceramic TBCs. Thermal barrier coating market is also classified on the basis of coating materials such as Al2O3, ceramic YSZ (yttria-stabilized zirconia), MCrAlY, and others.

The coating applied through HVOF technology offers high corrosion resistance and high adherence properties and fine-as-sprayed surface finishes, and low oxide levels. This market is segmented on the basis of application such as automotive, industrial, energy, and aerospace.

North America is the most dominant region in the global thermal barrier market and was valued at US$ 3.65 billion in 2016. Growth of the market in North America is driven by growing technological advancement such as reduction of in-cylinder heat, thermal fatigue protection of metal surface and reduction of emissions, increasing demand for gas turbine, and lead the market in thermal barrier coatings application.

Asia Pacific is the second largest region in terms of market share in the global thermal barrier coatings market. This is attributed to increasing demand for global power and cleaner solutions and growth of industrial and automotive sectors in the region. The auto-components industry in India is expected to register a turnover of US$ 100 Billion by 2020.

The thermal barrier coatings market was valued at US$ 12.86 Billion in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.70%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period (2017-2025).

Major Players in the Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market:

Some of the players in this market include Metallisation Ltd., Praxair Surface Technologies, A&A Thermal Spray Coatings, H.C. Starck Inc., THERMION Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Flame Spray Coating Co., ASB Industries, Inc., The Fisher Barton Group, and Metallizing Equipment Co. Pvt. Ltd.

