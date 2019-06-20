Thermally Conductive Polymers Market 2019: Key Profiles, Driver, Outlook, Competitive Landscape Research Forecast To 2027

The global thermally conductive polymers market is projected to reach US$ 430.7 million by 2027 witnessing a CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to growing end-use industries such as electrical & electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, and medical industries.

On the basis of product type, thermally conductive polymers can be classified into polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), polyamide (PA), polycarbonate (PC), polyethylenimine (PEI), polysulfone (PSU), polyether ether ketone (PEEK), polyolefin, epoxy, silicone, polyurethane, and others. Other products consist of thermoplastic elastomers and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS).

The polyamide segment is expected to witness a faster growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to good flow properties of PA, which enables it to be easily molded into complicated shapes with high surface to volume ratios. For instance, Osram — a major lighting company — uses Stanyl TC (thermally conductive polyamide 46 of Royal DSM) in heat sinks of large LED down lights.

The global thermally conductive polymers market was valued at US$ 141.8 million in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.1% in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

Lower thermal conductivity and higher filler loading of polymers compared to metals is projected to hamper the market growth. However, technological advancements in the industry are expected to boost demand for thermally conductive polymers over the forecast period. For instance, according to a study, ‘Hybrid conductive filler/polycarbonate composites with enhanced electrical and thermal conductivities for bipolar plate applications’, published by Polymer Composites Journal in 2018, a triple-filler system of carbon nanotube, carbon fiber, and graphite was developed and analyzed for its thermal properties. The results showed that this hybrid filler exhibits good thermal as well as electrical conductivity.

North America is the fastest growing market and accounted for the largest market share of around 43.8 % in 2018. This is owing to significant growth of various end-use industries such as electrical & electronics, automotive, and aerospace & defense in the region.

Key players operating in the global thermally conductive polymers market are adopting various growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and business expansion to enhance their market share. For instance, in October 2016, Celanese Corporation acquired SO.F.TER Group (manufacturer of engineering thermoplastics and thermoplastic elastomers). The acquisition is expected to help Celanese Corporation to enhance its product portfolio and expand its global presence.

Major players operating in the global thermally conductive polymers market include, RTP Company, PolyOne Corporation, Celanese Corporation, SABIC, Covestro AG, Royal DSM, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co., and Torray Industries, Inc.

