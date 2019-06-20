Thermally Conductive Polymers Market 2019: Key Profiles, Driver, Outlook, Competitive Landscape Research Forecast To 2027

The global thermally conductive polymers market is projected to reach US$ 430.7 million by 2027 witnessing a CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to growing end-use industries such as electrical & electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, and medical industries.

On the basis of product type, thermally conductive polymers can be classified into polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), polyamide (PA), polycarbonate (PC), polyethylenimine (PEI), polysulfone (PSU), polyether ether ketone (PEEK), polyolefin, epoxy, silicone, polyurethane, and others. Other products consist of thermoplastic elastomers and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS).

The polyamide segment is expected to witness a faster growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to good flow properties of PA, which enables it to be easily molded into complicated shapes with high surface to volume ratios. For instance, Osram — a major lighting company — uses Stanyl TC (thermally conductive polyamide 46 of Royal DSM) in heat sinks of large LED down lights.

The global thermally conductive polymers market was valued at US$ 141.8 million in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.1% in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

North America is the fastest growing market and accounted for the largest market share of around 43.8 % in 2018. This is owing to significant growth of various end-use industries such as electrical & electronics, automotive, and aerospace & defense in the region.

Furthermore, key players in the market are focused on developing advanced technologies and superior-grade materials to enhance their market share. For instance, the paper – ‘Highly thermally conductive yet electrically insulating polymer/boron nitride nanosheets nanocomposite films for improved thermal management capability’— published by American Chemical Society in December 2018 — reported an advanced nanocomposite polymer, which contains boron nitride nanosheets as a filler material.

Key players operating in the global thermally conductive polymers market are adopting various growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and business expansion to enhance their market share. For instance, in October 2016, Celanese Corporation acquired SO.F.TER Group (manufacturer of engineering thermoplastics and thermoplastic elastomers). The acquisition is expected to help Celanese Corporation to enhance its product portfolio and expand its global presence.

Major players operating in the global thermally conductive polymers market include, RTP Company, PolyOne Corporation, Celanese Corporation, SABIC, Covestro AG, Royal DSM, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co., and Torray Industries, Inc.

