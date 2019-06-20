Thioester Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2018-2026

Thioester is an organosulfur compound with functional group R–S–CO–R’ used in the synthesis of pharmaceutical, industrial as well as natural products. Thioesters are produced by esterification of thiols. Thioester is an important intermediate in various biochemical pathways such as metabolism of fats and oils and synthesis of steroids. It serves as a major intermediate in food processing, medicinal & cosmetic products, and even in the production of polymer materials.

Market Dynamics:

Use of thioester as an antioxidant, is expected to lead the market due to its application in polymer processing to prevent discoloration and deterioration of polymer. It is used as stabilizer in polymer processing such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyethylene, and synthetic rubbers, against heat and light. According to the website of Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturer’s Association of India, Asia Pacific is expected to account for 64% of global polypropylene demand by 2025. Moreover, according to plastics and composites sector report (2015) of Academy of Sciences Malaysia, the global plastic polymer demand is expected to reach 600 million tons by 2050. High demand for polymers is expected to drive growth of the thioester market during the forecast period.

Market Outlook:

Thioester is used in various food applications, such as it is used in fats and oils to prevent rancidity. It is also used in food packaging materials. Derivative of thioester such as methyl isobutanethioate is being used as flavoring agent in food processing industry. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for food processing sector due to emerging economies such as China and India. According to annual report (2016-2017), published by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries of Government of India, annual growth rate of food processing industry sector during 2015-16 was 7.00 percent. As per food processing sector survey on ‘Make in India’ website, India’s USD 600 billion food processing industry is expected to grow three-fold by 2020. Growth of food processing industry is expected to propel demand for thioester, owing to its various applications in this sector.

