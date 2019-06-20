Tin Chemicals Market Trends Research and Projections for 2019-2027

Tin is a soft, silvery white metal widely used in tin-coated steel food containers, in metals used for bearings, in solders, and others. According to International Tin Association, tin chemicals represented for the second largest use of refined tin, accounting for around 17% of the global refined tin market in 2017. Tin chemicals are compounds that contain at least one bond between carbon and tin and are primarily used in industrial applications such as electroplating, chemical catalysts, reducing agents, glazes, surface treatment chemicals, electronic devices, and others.

Among applications, PVC stabilizers segment is expected to witness significant market share in the market over the forecast period. This is owing to excellent properties of tin chemicals such as good color retention, high transparency, and early coloring. Moreover, according to European Stabilizer Producer Association (ESPA), tin stabilizers are also approved for use in food contact applications, potable water applications, and in rigid medical applications.

Increasing use of tin plating among various industries coupled with significant advancements in the chemical industry is expected to fuel demand for tin chemicals. Various product types of tin chemicals are used in chemical industries as intermediates and/or catalysts. For example, stannous chloride is used as a catalyst in the production of polylactic acid (PLA). Stannous oxalate is used as a catalyst in esterification reactions and stannic chloride is used in the production of various inorganic chemicals.

The global tin chemicals market was pegged at 61.7 Kilo Tons (KT) in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 2.75% in terms of volume to reach 77.4 KT by 2027 over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

Asia Pacific is expected to hold dominant position in the global tin chemicals market. Tin chemicals are utilized in wide range of applications related to basic commodity market such as plastics, metal and glass plating, adhesives, and others in the region. Growth of tin chemicals market in Asia Pacific is attributed to increasing usage of PVC in the region.

Moreover, increasing demand for tin chemicals from various end-use industries such as packaging, chemical, automotive, construction, and electronics is expected to drive the tin chemicals market growth during the forecast period.

Players operating in the global tin chemicals market are adopting various growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions in order to enhance their market share. For instance, in 2018, BNT Chemicals — a subsidiary of TIB Chemicals — was acquired by the thermal material handling service provider IBU-tec.

Major players operating in the global tin chemicals market include, Mason Corporation, Ace Chemical Company, City Chemicals LLC, TIB Chemicals AG, Pfaltz & Bauer Inc., GFS Chemicals, Showa America, S V Plastochem Private Limited, Westman Chemicals Pvt, William Blythe, Haihang Industry Co.,Ltd, and Strem Chemicals.

