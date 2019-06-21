Tissue Paper Market Positioning and Growing Market Share Worldwide

Increasing hygiene awareness among consumers is driving growth of the global tissue towel market. Tissue paper offers advantages such as prevention of bacterial infection when used for hand drying, which reduces the risk of communicable diseases such as cold and flu, which in turn is driving demand for the tissue paper market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, the number of deaths caused by influenza were 5,251 in the U.S.

However, raw material for all kinds of tissue paper is pulp derived from tree wood. In order to meet increasing demand for paper, trees are cut widely, which has increased concerns related to deforestation.

The global tissue paper market was pegged at 36.70 million tons in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% in terms of volume over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), and expected to reach 50.51 Million tons by 2027.

North America held the largest market share in the global tissue paper market in 2017. This is attributed to growing health awareness and increasing healthcare spending, which is propelling the growth of tissue paper market in this region. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), U.S. healthcare spending increased 4.3%to reach US$ 3.3 trillion or US$ 10,348 per person in 2016.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global tissue paper market owing to increasing demand from countries such as China and India. According to the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA), manufacturing of tissue products in India was 16.63% for the period 2015 – 2016. Furthermore, increasing manufacturing capacity of tissue products by market players is fueling growth of the market in this region. For instance, Hengan Group expanded tissue production capacity in China by 50 thousand tons per year in January 2018.

Amongst product type, toilet tissue paper segment accounted for 32% market share in the global tissue paper market during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for the toilet tissue paper across the globe. For instance, according to The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), U.S., Germany, U.K., and Japan are the largest consumers of toilet tissue paper. The per capita toilet tissue paper consumption in the U.S. was 141 rolls, Germany accounted for 134 rolls, and the U.K accounted for the 127 rolls respectively in Feb 2019.

Among distribution channel, online channels is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, since they allow customers to have products delivered to their doorstep. Consumers are also able to compare prices of different products on different websites and can choose from the various options. Furthermore, online channels offer options such as free shipping, home delivery, on-time delivery, easy exchange, and return in addition to discounts.

The growing e-commerce platform due to an increasing demand for high speed internet services is one of the key factors fuelling growth of the global tissue paper market. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India alone witnessed over 500 million internet users in the last quarter of 2015, and the market for e-commerce in India was estimated to be valued at US$ 13 billion in 2015, and is projected to reach US$ 188 billion by 2025.

Major players operating in the global tissue paper market include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Essity AB, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Asia Pulp and Paper Group, Procter & Gamble Co., Sofidel Group, CMPC Tissue S.A., WEPA Hygieneprodukte GmbH, Metsä Group, Cascades Inc.

Manufacturers operating in the tissue products market are focused on new product development in order to expand their product portfolio and retain market position. For instance, Christian Senning Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH & Co. KG (a Germany-based company involved in offering innovative solutions for wrapping of paper and tissue products) started up their new handkerchief line S.PM 805 + 662 TG at Novatis Group tissue paper plant in Morocco in 2015-2016.