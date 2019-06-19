Tissue Products Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future, 2018 to 2026

Tissues are class of papers which can be unglazed, glazed, or creped. Tissue products show properties such as light weight, strength, softness and absorbency. Tissue products offers advantages such as prevention of bacterial infection when used for hand drying, which reduces the risk of communicable diseases such as cold and flu, this in turn is driving growth of the tissue products market.

The development of innovative products is another factor propelling growth of the tissue products market. For instance, in September 2017, Sofidel Group launched Papernet Bio Tech, a toilet paper with Biologic Active Tissue Paper technology. The non-pathogenic microorganisms in the toilet paper is activated when the paper comes in contact with water and then, it produces enzymes that eat dirt.

Tissue towels have significant demand, owing to its advantages such as scrub strength, absorbency, water filtering capacity, and thickness. It is commonly used for drying hands, dusting, and cleaning. Non-residential segments, which includes hotels, restaurants, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, commercial and businesses institutions, and public places has lucrative demand for tissue products.

In 2016, North America was the largest tissue products market, owing to new product launches, technological innovations, and presence of major market players such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation and Procter & Gamble Co. among others. For instance, in September 2014, Kimberly-Clark Corporation launched Scott Naturals Tube-Free bath tissue in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global tissue products market, owing to increasing demand of tissue products from countries such as China and India. According to the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA), manufacturing of tissue products in India was 16.63% in 2015 – 2016.

Key market players operating in the tissue products market include Essity AB, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Asia Pulp and Paper Group, Procter & Gamble Co., Sofidel Group, CMPC Tissue S.A., WEPA Hygieneprodukte GmbH, Metsä Group, and Cascades Inc.

