Tissue Towel Market 2018 to 2025 Global Analysis, Research and Forecast Report

Tissue towel is an absorbent towel made from tissues. Unlike cloth towels, tissue towels are disposable and can be used only one time. Tissue towels are light weight, soft, and has good strength and absorbency. It offers various advantages such as prevention of bacterial infection when used for hand drying, which reduces the risk of communicable diseases such as cold and flu. These factors are driving growth of the tissue towel market.

Among product type, the roll towel segment is expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period. Roll towels are more economical, less labor-intensive, and more sustainable when compared to fold towel and box towel, which is expected to fuel growth of the segment. Furthermore, roll tissue towels are eco-friendly, as it does not require polypacks.

Get a PDF Sample of Research Report @https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1619

Among end-use industry, the healthcare segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share over the forecast period due to increasing health awareness and healthcare spending. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), in 2016, the healthcare spending increased by 4.3% in the U.S. to reach US$ 3.3 trillion.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global tissue towel market, owing to increasing international trading of tissue and tissue products in this region. According to the Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration (ITA), the total imports of tissue, towel, and similar products to Australia was valued at US$ 133,196 thousands in 2013 and increased up to US$ 156,562 thousands in 2015.

Europe is expected to account for significant market share in the global tissue towel market, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. This is attributed to new product launches and technological innovations in this region. For instance, in 2015, Svenska Cellulosa AB launched compressed household tissue towel, Okay Compressé, which is less bulky as compared to regular household towels and emits less CO2 into the environment.

The tissue towel market was valued at US$ 46.3 Bn in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.0%, in terms of revenue, during 2017–2025.

Request Customization Of Research Report @https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1619

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 29.5% in the global tissue towel market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Major Players in the Global Tissue Towel Market

Some of the key players operating in the global tissue towel market include Kruger Inc., Wepa Leuna GmbH, Cascades Inc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Metsä Tissue, Procter & Gamble Co., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Asaleo Care Limited, Hengan Group, SHP Slovak Hygienic Paper Group, AB Grigeo, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Industrie Celtex S.p.A, Lucart S.p.A., and Sofidel S.p.A.