Titanocene Dichloride Market Positive long-term growth outlook 2018-2026

Titanocene dichloride (TDC) is a red colored solid organometallic compound prepared from titanium tetrachloride. Its rising demand can be attributed to its varied properties such as catalyzing activity in organic-inorganic chemical synthesis, electrical conductivity, and ability to be incorporated in plant growth hormones, among others. Such properties find its application in various end-use industries such as fine chemicals, electronics, and agricultural among others.

Market Dynamics:

The anticancer activity shown by TDC is expected to be a major driver for its market growth. A fact sheet by the World Health Organization (WHO) in September 2018 reported 18,078,957 cases of cancer, out of which 9,555,027 were reported as death cases, worldwide whereas 57.3% of them were found in Asian countries. TDC has the potential to become a preventive measure against cancer death cases.

Global Titanocene Dichloride Market Outlook:

Among application, polymerization segment is expected to account for the largest market share. TDC is used as a catalyst in polymerization reactions of propylene and ethylene, which are used to produce linear-low density polyethylene (for heat-sealing films), ethylene-propylene, ethylene-propylenediene rubber, and others. The demand for polypropylene and polyethylene is increasing due to its application in plastics, packaging, and automobiles. According to plastics and composites sector report (2015) of Academy of Sciences Malaysia, the global plastic demand is expected to reach 600 million tons by 2050. Emerging economies in Asia such as India is expected to contribute to higher market growth.

According to a knowledge paper of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (February 2017), a plastic processing industry in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2015 to 2020 to reach 22 million metric tons per annum, which would in turn increase the demand for TDC

