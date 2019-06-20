Traditional Toys and Games Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018-2026

The global traditional toys and games market was valued at US$ 91.54 billion in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.84%, in terms of revenue to reach US$ 138.61 billion by 2025. The market includes traditional toys and games products such as outdoor and sports toys, puzzles, educational toys, construction sets and model vehicles among others.

Download PDF Brochure of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1243

The market has observed a significant boost in sales in the emerging regions of the world. This can be attributed to increasing purchasing power and per capita spend on toys by consumers in China, India, ASEAN, and Brazil. Despite a high per capita spending on toys and games by consumers in North America and Europe, the regions are witnessing slow growth due to growing inclination towards digital gaming.

Thin profit margins in the market, are preventing major players to make large investments in the market. Companies are focused on growing their core competency in their core markets. For example, the LEGO Group is focused on increasing its market share in the construction sets instead of expanding its product portfolio. This has allowed domestic players in emerging economies such as China, India, and ASEAN to capture market share. For instance, in India, Mattel relies on imports from Malaysia and Indonesia to cater to the market in India.

Online sales of toys has increased rapidly over the recent past, in turn, resulting in manufacturers of toys and games to seek partnerships with online stores. For instance, Mattel and Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd have entered into a partnership, which allows Alibaba to sell the former company’s products online.

Cross-over products, combining traditional toys and games and digital media is increasingly being observed. The popularity of technology toys across the traditional toys and games industry is increasing. In 2014, Takara Tomy and Huawei Technology entered into an agreement for the development of toys in China. Takara Tomy has similar partnerships with Docomo and PlayFusion Limited.

Brand and product counterfeiting poses as a major concern for industry players. Lack of trademark protection in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America has led to counterfeiting. Counterfeited products are usually not manufactured with appropriate safety standards, thus posing a risk to consumers. Toxic coatings and glues used in counterfeited toys pose a risk to consumers as the chemicals leach out over time. This may result in ingestion or inhalation of the chemicals. Trademark infringement is commonly observed in emerging economies such as India, China, and Turkey.

Major Players in the Global Traditional Toys and Games Market

Major players operating in the global traditional toys and games market include Dream International Limited, Hasbro, Inc., Mattel, Inc., Funskool Limited, Lego A/S, Jakks Pacific Inc., Tomy Co. Ltd., LeapFrog Enterprises Inc., Spin Master Corp., and Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Request Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1243