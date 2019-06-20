Travel Mobility Scooter Market Moving Toward 2026 With New Procedures

Travel mobility scooters are used as a mobility aid and is operated by power or battery. It is an equivalent option for wheelchairs and is also known as electric scooter. These scooters are beneficial to people with mobility problems for carrying out their daily activities with ease.

Increasing incidence of chronic rheumatic conditions is one of the major factors resulting in rising demand for travel mobility scooters

Chronic rheumatic disease is a condition in which people suffer from joint diseases, physical disability, spinal disorders, and conditions resulting from trauma. People suffering from rheumatic arthritis have problem in their joints, which can worsen with growing age leading to pain and limiting the function of joints. A travel mobility scooter is a perfect aid for people suffering from this condition. In the recent past, the number of people suffering from chronic rheumatic diseases has increased. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), worldwide estimates show that 9.6% of men and 18.0% of women aged over 60 years have symptomatic osteoarthritis, which is a form of rheumatic disease. Around 80% of those with osteoarthritis have limitations in movement and around 25% cannot perform daily activities. Also, people with low stamina or issues in arm or limb flexibility can opt for electronically operating travel mobility scooters, as they are easy to operate as compared to a manual wheel chair. Therefore, increasing incidence of chronic health disorders among people is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period.

Travel Mobility Scooter Market: Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global travel mobility scooter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America is the largest market in terms of revenue for travel mobility scooter in 2017, owing to increasing health issues such as disabilities, musculoskeletal diseases, arthritis, and rheumatic diseases, and increasing geriatric population. For instance, according to a 2017 report by the Arthritis Foundation, between 2013 and 2015, around 54.4 million adults in the U.S. (22.7% of all adults) were diagnosed with arthritis. Furthermore, the Arthritis Foundation had estimated this count is expected to increase to around 78.4 million adults (25.9 % of all adults) by 2040. Moreover, the number of disabilities in people in the region has also increased over the years. According to the 2017 report by the National Institute on Disability, the percentage of civilian population with disability increased from 11.9% in 2010 to 12.8% in 2016. Furthermore, rising geriatric population in North America is expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to the 2017 census report released on March 27, 2017, on July 1, 2015, the number of North America people in the age group of 65 years and above was 47.8 million (14.9 per cent of total population), accounting an increase of 1.6 million from 2014. As per the census report, it was estimated that the count of people in the age group of 65 and above will reach 98.2 million by 2060. These factors will fuel growth of the travel mobility scooter market in North America over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit high growth in the global travel mobility scooter market, owing to increasing population of senior citizens. For instance, according to July 7, 2017 review report by the United Nation, Asia Pacific region displayed a rapid demographic aging. The review highlighted the fact that in 2017, the number of citizens aged 60 years and above in the region was around 576 million and is expected to increase to around 872 million by 2030 and around 1.3 billion by 2050.

Travel Mobility Scooter Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global travel mobility scooter market include Merits Health Products, Pride Mobility Products, Afikim Electric Vehicles, Invacare, Sunrise Medical, Roma Medical, Drive Medical, Golden Technologies, Hoveround Corp, Quingo, TGA Mobility, Electric Mobility, Van Os Medical, Kymco, Amigo Mobility, and Vermeiren.

