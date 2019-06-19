Trawl Ropes and Nets Market Analysis, Future Scope, Demand, and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2026

Trawl ropes and nets are used for commercial fishing using trawling method. Trawl nets and ropes are available in variety of styles and sizes.

Trawl net is a funnel shaped net that are towed by vessels. It is commonly used for catching demersal and pelagic species of fish. According to Fisheries and Aquaculture Department, trawl nets are mainly used for seawater fisheries and seldom in freshwater. Trawl net is used in freshwater fishing in conditions where sufficient space for towing is available.

Market Dynamics

Growing commercial fishing is driving growth of the global trawl ropes and nets market. According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN), world fisheries and aquaculture production was 154 million tons in 2011, which increased to 170.9 million tons in 2016.

Increasing demand for seafood is fuelling growth of the global trawl ropes and nets market. According to Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, global fish consumption is expected to increase by 19% by 2026, as compared to base period of 2014 to 2016.

Using trawling as a method of fishing deeply impacts environment including damages to habitat, coral shattering, and removal of seaweed, which in turn is hindering growth of the global trawl ropes and nets market. Furthermore, government regulations on trawl fishery is also hindering growth of this market. For instance, 50 CFR 660.130 in the U.S. regulates trawl fishery and trawl gear including limitations on fishery harvest and mesh size of trawl nets.

Trawl Ropes and Nets Market Outlook

North America held significant market share in 2017, in the global trawl ropes and nets market. The U.S. held the largest market share in the North America trawl ropes and nets market in 2017, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period (2019-2026). According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, commercial and recreational fishing generated US$ 208 billion in sales and contributed US$ 97 billion to gross domestic product in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing trawl ropes and nets market during the forecast period (2019-2026). China, India, Japan, and ASEAN held significant market share in the Asia Pacific trawl ropes and nets market in 2017. According to FAO, China was the largest producer of marine fisheries and average marine capture of fisheries in the country was 13.19 tons during 2005 to 2014. Indonesia was the largest producer of marine fisheries and average marine capture of fisheries was 5.07 tons during 2005 to 2014.

Key Players

Key players operating in the global trawl ropes and nets market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Jaya Nets Sdn. Bhd., Nitto Seimo Co., Ltd., Hampidjan Group, King Chou Marine Technology, Azuka Synthetics LLP, LFS Inc., and Carlsen Net A/S, among others.