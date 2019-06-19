Tungsten Electrode Market Global Briefing and Research Report 2018-2026

Tungsten electrode is a component, which channels the current required to establish the arc in the process of welding. It helps to reduce exposure during welding. Tungsten electrodes are alloyed with metals such as stainless steels, and nickel. Various sizes of electrodes are used for the different types of materials and welds. Tungsten electrodes perform better with the alternating current (AC) as opposed to direct current (DC). There are several types of tungsten electrode such as pure tungsten, thoriated tungsten, and cerium tungsten used for TIG welding and plasma welding.

Market Outlook

Among application, Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG) welding segment held a significant market share in the global tungsten electrode market in 2017. At 3.422º Celsius, tungsten electrode has the highest melting temperature amongst pure metals. As a result, the electrode is not consumed during TIG welding and it utilizes tungsten electrodes to join the metals in which electrode is shipped without ground tip. Tungsten electrode improves and maintains acceptable starting and arc stability while decreasing burn-off in Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG) welding. These factors are expected to drive growth of the segment over the forecast period.

North America held a dominant position in the global tungsten electrode market in 2017 and it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of key players include Diamond Ground Products, Astaras, Inc. in the region. Moreover, key players are focused on development of new tungsten electrodes to expand their share in the market. For instance, Astaras, Inc. provides tungsten electrodes for application of MIG and TIG welding in North America. The company also offers new tungsten electrodes such as E3 tungsten electrode in the region. The E3 Tungsten has 1.5% lanthanum oxide instead of 2.0% of thorium oxide and offers stable tip geometry with less erosion and improves Arc starting. Every E3 electrode is tested for structural defects by using an eddy current test method.

Key Players

Key players operating in the global tungsten electrode market include, Diamond Ground Products, Astaras, Inc., Weldstone, Winner Tungsten Products Co. Ltd., Huntingdon Fusion Techniques, Metal Cutting, BGRIMM Advanced Materials Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Sunrain Tungsten, and ATTL Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.